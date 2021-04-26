Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor says he’ll burn down caller’s home

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a rollover vehicle accident involving a white jeep. The caller did not report any serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

2:13 p.m. — A caller from a residence near Gai and McCourtney roads reported finding three dogs that the caller said had been locked in a bedroom for three days without adequate attention. The caller said that he had been cleaning out the residence as part of an ongoing eviction of a tenant when he discovered the dogs.

4:46 p.m. — A woman from Washington Street called to report her mother as missing. The caller said that her mother had last been heard from two months ago, and had been homeless at the time.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Banner Quaker Hill Road reported that his neighbor was making violent threats against the caller’s home. The neighbor apparently had been yelling at the caller and his wife in their driveway, and had stated that he was going to burn down the caller’s residence.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Beitler and Excelsior roads, reported multiple missing dogs. The missing dogs were described as at least one Great Pyrenees and at least one Anatolian shepherd dog.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Alta Vista Drive reported that a previous tenant was on the property stealing items from a carport.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:16 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Doane Road and Argall Way, reported a man who was prowling around near multiple businesses and behaving suspiciously. The caller added that the man had set off an alarm at the caller’s own business.

12:50 p.m. — A caller near Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported that a woman living with him had struck him in the back with a wooden block. The caller added that he did not require medical attention.

— Stephen Wyer