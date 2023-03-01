Grass Valley Police Department
1:21 a.m. : A 911 caller from the Grass Valley Apartments on Pleasant Street reported a person possibly trying to open her back window. The reporting officer was unable to locate the subject.
9:19 a.m. : A caller from Mainhart Drive reported that there were trespassers on her property Thursday night, making Airbnb guests uncomfortable. She advised that there are vacant houses near hers.
9:28 a.m. : A welfare check was cleared by contact at Brunswick Commons along Old Tunnel Road after a female reported someone needing Narcan in the nature area between Western Sierra Medical Clinic and Brunswick Commons.
11:03 a.m. : A reporting party reported a vehicle was stopped on the Dorsey Drive offramp on Highway 49 with six vehicles behind, and was concerned it would cause a crash. The call was handled by dispatch and transferred to CHP.
11:31 a.m. : A 911 caller reported a subject walking in the roadway cursing at people near the S. Auburn Street Highway 49/20 onramp.
11:55 a.m. : A 911 caller at Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported their lock box had broken into and a customer’s vehicle had been stolen.
11:59 a.m. : A 911 caller from Highway 49/20 near Brunswick Road reported that he had spun out and was facing the wrong way in traffic.
12:47 p.m. : A big rig was reported stuck on Allison Ranch Road and Freeman Lane. Multiple tow companies were contacted before the tow was assigned to Advanced towing with a 45 minute ETA.
1:10 p.m. : A woman called from the Raley’s parking lot on Freeman Lane saying she was stuck in the lot with no one to help her.
1:41 p.m. : CHP reported multiple vehicles spun out on 174 near Valley View Drive.
2:40 p.m. : A caller from Cliff’s Place reported a neighbor’s six dogs had been outside all day without cover.
3:54 p.m. : A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported a gold Toyota Tundra parked in the middle of the roadway. She advised that the vehicle is associated with a nearby house of transients, and that a woman kept getting out of the vehicle to drag things into the residence.
5:12 p.m. : A caller from Highway 49/20 on the Brunswick Road ramp reported a newer blue Chevy Silverado jumping curbs and passing unsafely. The call was transferred to CHP.
5:53 p.m. : A caller from Granite Wellness on Brentwood Drive reported a possible drunk driver had just left their facility with open containers. The caller believed the vehicle was on East Main Street driving toward Jack in the Box to get food.
Nevada City Police Department
7:18 a.m. : A caller from Spring Street reported suspicious sounds coming from the crawl space underneath his residence and requested it be checked out. He also reported a suspicious chair had been put in front of his house. Reporting officer was unable to locate anyone in the crawl space, but found numerous raccoon tracks located around the property, including near the crawl space.
10:27 a.m. : A caller from Ridge Road reported a lost credit card and was worried someone might be using it. She was advised to contact her bank.
11:35 a.m. : A caller from Willow Valley Road reported that she was stuck in her house and was a little cold. She declined medical transport.
5:05 p.m. : A vehicle was reported spun out completely blocking the Gold Flat Road offramp.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
2:13 a.m. : A 911 caller from Hangtree Road reported concerns about neighbors who may have been inside her residence while her husband was in the hospital. She stated that the neighbors involved had just been in court with her for harassment. She reported that she had returned home from the Bay Area and found ammunition throughout one of the rooms. She also found a “penis necklace” replacing several diamonds. She also reported receiving a text from an unknown number telling her to “check her windows because they are easy to get into.” Deputy agreed to meet her in the morning.
7:51 a.m. : Cal Fire requested an Animal Control Officer for a cow in a pond off Highway 49 near Sharonjack Road. A subject went into the pond after the cow and was transported to the hospital by medics.
9:54 a.m. : A caller from Heritage Oak Drive reported that someone had stolen her generator within the last couple of hours.
10:56 a.m. : The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received an automated message asking if they have Medicare or Medicaid.
12:42 p.m. : A 911 caller from Deercrest Trail requested a welfare check on her neighbor. She reported that yesterday the neighbor had told her she was trying to conserve heat and looked extremely cold. The caller also complained about her neighbors behaving as if they were a part of the Mafia and strong-arming her to give them land for their pot grow. The caller thought it was possible related, because the neighbor she requested a check for keeps side-eying her to their other neighbor, which the call interprets as giving a hint. Dispatch was unable to reach the neighbor’s cell phone when attempted.
2:41 p.m. : A 911 caller from Combie Road reported that he had just been head-butted by an assailant and had defended himself with a broom handle.
3:15 p.m. : An officer responded to Torrey Pines Drive about a sick deer on a residence’s door step. The officer did not shoot the deer, but gave the reporting party a list of options.
7:36 p.m. : A 911 caller from Boreal Ski Resort said the resort is causing a safety concern for him. He reported that snow removal creates hazards for employees, and that he has documented this for two months. The caller was advised on his usage of 911 and to contact OSHA.
8:51 p.m. : A 911 caller from Starr Drive reported part of a utility pole had broken off and hit her car with power lines down. She was transferred to Cal Fire.
—Jamie Hunyor