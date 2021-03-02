Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor leaving homemade parking tickets on vehicles

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported a neighbor was patrolling the streets and leaving homemade tickets on vehicles regarding parking on the public roadway.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a customer sleeping in a storage unit and refusing to leave.

12:23 p.m. — A man from an undisclosed location reported someone was collecting unemployment benefits in his name.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive requested extra patrols. One employee had a catalytic converter stolen and another found someone under his truck who ran when confronted.

4:11 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone slashed the tires and broke the front and rear windows of his vehicle.

5:41 p.m. — A man at a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported he got into an argument with another man over a parking space and the man brandished a handgun before leaving the scene. A “be on the lookout“ alert was issued and a report taken.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men in a physical altercation with one preventing the other from entering an apartment. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

6:34 a.m. — A caller from Iron Mountain Drive reported an injured deer stuck in a fence that needed to be dispatched.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported finding mail all over the road.

10:33 a.m. — A woman at an undisclosed location reported a man threatened to kill her, held her by the throat and threw her against the wall. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Wilson roads reported a residential burglary with eight or nine long guns stolen.

11:01 a.m. — A woman from Timberland Drive reported receiving a scam call from a man claiming to be her grandson.

Noon — A caller from near Bowman Road reported a dog had slipped off the trail and was down a cliff.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Layla Lane reported a fraud.

5:18 p.m. — A man from Torrey Pines Drive and Poplar Drive reported a man he did not know came to the door. When he tried to close it, the man put his foot in the door, so he head-butted him. The other man then left.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported the theft of medicine.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported someone cut the wire to a vehicle battery.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Alpha roads reported people in a Jeep chasing someone on a dirt bike. They could not be located.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Mount Olive roads reported someone in a vehicle messing with mailboxes, which were found open. The vehicle could not be located.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue and Bridge Way reported a package was stolen from the porch.

— Liz Kellar