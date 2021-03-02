Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor leaving homemade parking tickets on vehicles
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported a neighbor was patrolling the streets and leaving homemade tickets on vehicles regarding parking on the public roadway.
10:41 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a customer sleeping in a storage unit and refusing to leave.
12:23 p.m. — A man from an undisclosed location reported someone was collecting unemployment benefits in his name.
3:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive requested extra patrols. One employee had a catalytic converter stolen and another found someone under his truck who ran when confronted.
4:11 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone slashed the tires and broke the front and rear windows of his vehicle.
5:41 p.m. — A man at a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported he got into an argument with another man over a parking space and the man brandished a handgun before leaving the scene. A “be on the lookout“ alert was issued and a report taken.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men in a physical altercation with one preventing the other from entering an apartment. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported the theft of a vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
6:34 a.m. — A caller from Iron Mountain Drive reported an injured deer stuck in a fence that needed to be dispatched.
8:34 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported finding mail all over the road.
10:33 a.m. — A woman at an undisclosed location reported a man threatened to kill her, held her by the throat and threw her against the wall. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.
11:01 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Wilson roads reported a residential burglary with eight or nine long guns stolen.
11:01 a.m. — A woman from Timberland Drive reported receiving a scam call from a man claiming to be her grandson.
Noon — A caller from near Bowman Road reported a dog had slipped off the trail and was down a cliff.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from Layla Lane reported a fraud.
5:18 p.m. — A man from Torrey Pines Drive and Poplar Drive reported a man he did not know came to the door. When he tried to close it, the man put his foot in the door, so he head-butted him. The other man then left.
5:31 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported the theft of medicine.
6:17 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported someone cut the wire to a vehicle battery.
7:19 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Alpha roads reported people in a Jeep chasing someone on a dirt bike. They could not be located.
10:29 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Mount Olive roads reported someone in a vehicle messing with mailboxes, which were found open. The vehicle could not be located.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
12:37 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue and Bridge Way reported a package was stolen from the porch.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User