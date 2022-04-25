Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor leaves voicemail threatening violence over reckless driving

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:51 p.m. — A caller at McCourtney Road and Brighton Street reported the subject that stole items from a business was now selling them on Facebook Market Place.

5:48 p.m. — A caller in Nevada County saw someone on Facebook Market Place trying to sell a chainsaw that the caller believes was stolen. The caller had a feeling the subject was trying to scam people, given who it was.

10:10 p.m. — A caller at Jones Ridge and Julia Ranch roads saw an older Honda and a white Excursion pulled over the side of the road. The caller thought they may be drinking and using drugs. There were four-plus people with vehicles.

11:28 p.m. — A 911 caller at Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported she was being chased by her ex-husband in a purple Mazda Hatchback. The subject was tailgating the caller. The caller turned around and the subject was still following her, and the caller was almost out of gas. The subject had a flashlight stun device, was under the influence of methadone and had been stalking her for months. The caller was heading for the CHP office, and the subject was no longer following.

Saturday

9:43 p.m. — A 911 caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported stolen tools and bikes. The caller thought it was someone from inside the mobile home park.

Sunday

8:17 a.m. — A caller at Pleasant Valley Road and Folsom Street reported a woman possibly under the influence of a controlled substance loitering at his neighbor’s house for the last hour near Browning Ranch. The caller told the woman she was not allowed to be there.

10:56 a.m. — A 911 caller from Meyer Way and Alta Sierra Drive reported his mother’s neighbor left a voicemail that he would physically hurt him if he drove recklessly on the street again. Caller is concerned because the subject is a mixed martial arts fighter. Called back twice with no answer and no one answered when door contact was made at the residence.

12:44 p.m. — A caller on Old Mill Road reported a previous tenant smashed through the property gate. The caller has had issues in the past with the subject coming on to the property.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:38 a.m. — A caller at Sacramento and Adams streets reported the theft of a briefcase with a computer, client files and a business checkbook from an unlocked vehicle. The caller stated they leave it unlocked frequently and usually does not keep things there, but forgot this time.

Sunday

4:01 p.m — A caller at Zion Street and Doane Road reported camera footage of an older man in a red pickup tried to steal the caller’s vehicle. A possible suspect was a neighboring property owner. Dispatch was waiting for call back from neighbor.

— William Roller