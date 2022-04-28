Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor has camera pointed at caller’s bathroom

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:50 a.m. — A caller near Rockway Place and North Bloomfield Graniteville Road requested a welfare check on a neighbor whose dog was barking outside.

7:34 a.m. — A 911 caller near Cherry Creek Road,, between Cherry Hill Place and Bumpy Road reported his ex was beating his blue crown Victoria.

7:45 a.m. — A 911 caller near Park Avenue Extension and Red Dog Road reported tree and unknown lines down, blocking the roadway.

7:50 a.m. — A caller near Torrey Pines Drive, between Oro Valley Road and Camelia Way, inquired into a daycare provider as they were unable to retrieve their child’s belongings.

8:41 a.m. — A caller near Sugar Loaf Road, between Sugardust Lane and Pine Hill Court, wanted to make another report for ID theft.

9:17 a.m. — A caller near Lower Colfax Road, between Rhoda Road and Barker Lane, reported a damaged cellphone which he hung in a plastic bag on his gate.

9:21 a.m. — A caller near Sunshine Valley Road and Sunshine Charlie Drive reported a dead deer in their shed.

12:37 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported a man in a motorized wheelchair in the middle turn lane.

2:17 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Shady Creek Drive reported a cow and her baby showed up on their property and they were unable to locate its owners.

4:28 p.m. — A caller near Diamond Back Way and Rattlesnake Road reported ongoing harassment by an ex girlfriend via hacking social media accounts.

4:57 p.m. — A caller near Relief Hill Road reported their neighbor had a video camera pointed toward the reporting party’s bathroom.

6:52 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway, between Ridge Road and Hope Street, reported a male on a green dirt bike doing jumps and doughnuts on private property.

— Rebecca O’Neil