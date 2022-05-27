Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor gets into altercations with road maintenance worker
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
2:25 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Duggans roads reported her new male friend knocked her down and slammed her head on the ground a few times. The caller declined an ambulance.
9:39 a.m. — A caller at Beckville Road and White Oak Way reported two men taking the caller’s green 1997 Jeep. The caller was out of town and not in the house.
12:34 p.m. — A report from PG&E at Clover Valley and Rainbow roads reported someone riding a dirt bike was harassing employees.
1:22 p.m. — A caller at Woodruff and Rumford courts reported a neighbor getting into altercations with a subject the homeowners association had coming in for road maintenance.
11:03 p.m. — Someone called in reference to her brother who lives on Squirrel Creek Road. The subject left Sacramento on Thursday with substantial amount of money in checks. He was accompanied by a female and the caller was concerned the female was trying to use the male to access the money.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
10:47 a.m. – A caller at Broad and Mill streets reported a handyman was at the store threatening employees. The subject was reported brandishing a knife in Penn Valley on Wednesday.
— William Roller
