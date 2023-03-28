GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
9:01 a.m. — A 911 caller from Cancer Aid Thrift on South Auburn Street reported a man sleeping by the front door. The caller advised that the man did not respond when approached, and that there was drug paraphernalia on the sidewalk next to him.
10:21 a.m. — A caller from the Grass Valley Library on Mill Street reported three people had jumped the fence and run into the park. The caller found it suspicious.
12:51 p.m. — A realtor from Berryman Street reported that people were squatting in one of her vacant homes and that it appeared that someone had started a fire in the kitchen area.
1:05 p.m. — A caller from the Oak Ridge Apartments on Sutton Way reported a man carrying a double-edged ax walking at a fast rate of speed toward Brunswick Road..
4:55 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way reported that a patient who had just been discharged got into a vehicle with a driver who appeared to be intoxicated. The caller advised that there were three children in the vehicle who were screaming and crying.
5:26 p.m. — A caller from the Safeway on Neal Street reported subjects trespassing and refusing to let her leave. The caller advised that she had been pushed, and that a man had flipped her off. The woman called 911 after officers arrived to tell them that the officers didn’t look like real police officers, but more like someone she knew from high school. When the caller was advised to speak with the officers on the scene, she said, ‘Help me, I’m scared,” and hung up.
9:02 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Raley’s on Freeman Lane reported that a child had just gotten out of a car, flipped someone off, and then started running.
Saturday
8:25 a.m. — A 911 caller from South School Street reported a water leak of approximately 60-70 gallons per minute that appeared to be coming from the sidewalk.
9:50 a.m. — A caller from Horizon Circle reported an ongoing fence issue between his residence and a neighboring property. The caller advised that he believes the fence is on his property, and wanted to speak with someone before confronting the neighbor and escalating the situation. The caller requested an officer response and a phone call prior to setting up a civil standby.
10:15 a.m. — A patient on a mental health hold eloped from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way, wearing a green gown.
10:25 a.m. — A caller from Springhill Storage on Springhill Drive reported the theft of items from a storage unit six months ago. The caller advised that the subject is now requesting photos or favors from the caller to get items back.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park on Minnie Street reported that someone wearing a brown plaid jacket had stolen a box of Little League stuff ten minutes ago.
2:57 p.m. — A caller from the Best Western on Sutton Way reported that they had found a case of ammunition in a room. They advised that they would be at the front of the hotel for pickup.
4:12 p.m. — A 911 caller from the CVS on Sutton Way reported two men possibly trying to break into a silver Tacoma. One of the men was using an extension cord to try to get in.
6:16 p.m. — A patient on a mental health hold eloped from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way, this time in a purple gown.
9:17 p.m. — A bicycle was pulled over by an officer on the Brunswick Overpass.
Sunday
12:04 a.m. — A caller from Crown Point Court reported a dark sedan parked near a building that collapsed in the snow storm. The caller advised that they are providing security for the area, and that they don’t feel comfortable approaching the vehicle alone with just a flashlight.
12:13 p.m. — A caller from the Petco on Freeman Lane advised that a man and his dog had jumped on her vehicle and damaged it. They were now calling her a “Karen” and videotaping her.
12:39 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Dollar Tree on Freeman Lane reported that there was an officer chasing someone and that there was a baby involved.
1:15 p.m. — A caller from the Safeway on Sutton Way reported a brown short hair dog with all its bones showing in the back truck. The caller advised that the owner of the truck was eating inside with another dog. The caller requested someone come check on the dog because it seemed very malnourished.
1:51 p.m. — A caller from Cirino’s on West Main Street reported that a man who had skipped out on his bill at Gary’s was now sitting at the bar. The caller requested officer presence when he kicked the suspect out. The man then skipped out on his bill at Cirino’s and was last seen walking in the Nevada Club wearing a brown sweater.
11:03 p.m. — A 911 caller from Bank of America on Sutton Way reported someone had urinated in the ATM vestibule.
11:09 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Holbrooke Hotel on West Main Street reported that loud music had been playing in a room for the past hour. The caller advised that they had tried calling and knocking, but nothing was heard other than the music.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
9:44 a.m. — A caller requested officer standby while she retrieved her belongings from the Tahoe National Forest office on Coyote Street. She advised that someone had put two nails in her tires and slashed them, and that she had lost her job because of false allegations.
3:03 p.m. — A caller from South Pine Street reported a vehicle parked partially blocking her driveway. She hoped that the vehicle could be ticketed.
Saturday
12:32 a.m. — A 911 caller from Bonanza Market on Broad Street reported a chocolate lab puppy had run into traffic and was last seen running toward the Miners Foundry.
3:07 p.m. — A caller reported an encampment on commercial property near Searls Avenue.
6:07 p.m. — An employee from Elixart on York Street reported a trespassing woman. They advised that the woman had been asked to leave several times.
Sunday
11:57 a.m. — A caller reported a water leak on Main Street.
2:43 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported that a woman who seemed like she had been drinking had walked into his mirror and was stumbling around with a man.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1:03 a.m. — Officers were in pursuit of a woman driving a white Lexus westbound on Interstate 80 near Donner Summit. The woman had called Sirius XM because she thought she had been in a crash, but also told them that she was being poisoned.
7:18 a.m. — CHP advised that there were cows loose on Mooney Flat Road.
8:00 a.m. — A caller from Black Rock Road reported that a cow had shown up on his property that morning. The caller advised that he had the cow contained, and requested contact to figure out who the owner was.
9:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported that her neighbor’s pack of German Shepherds were loose again. The caller advised that they are aggressive, and that is an ongoing issue.
9:24 a.m. — An employee from the Holiday Market on Higgins Road reported that a subject who had previously stolen from the store had just tried to steal again and left her name with them.
10:09 a.m. — A caller from Gold Starr Lane reported that someone she has unfriended and blocked is harassing her. The caller advised that the subject has her garage opener, and has been calling her family and best friend.
10:49 a.m. — A 911 caller from Cascade Drive reported that her vehicle was stuck in a ditch, and that she was unable to call for a tow. She advised that she was an Amazon driver out delivering packages. The call was transferred to CHP.
11:57 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported an ongoing issue with mail theft and said she was unable to get any assistance from the Postal Service. She reported that her mailbox had been taken down, broken into and then returned by a citizen that morning. The caller advised that she was going to install game cameras.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Waxwing Court reported that a local business is trying to defraud her of money.
4:23 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Blind Shady Road.
4:52 p.m. — A tow was issued to Kilroy’s to remove a vehicle that had been on Purdon Road near Tyler Foote Crossing Road for quite some time.
5:54 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Range on Grass Valley Avenue reported a possibly intoxicated subject who came in to use the shooting range. The caller advised that the subject was denied, but that they were in the driver’s seat of a blue Ford Explorer racking a firearm. The business locked their doors.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported that a neighbor’s dog had attacked and killed one of their lambs.
7:30 p.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported a wood duck in his fireplace.
Saturday
10:56 a.m. — Cal Fire advised there was a horse wearing a saddle running down Highway 174 near Rattlesnake Road.
11:19 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road was upset that neighbors who had cleaned out their chicken coop had dumped the waste in the river.
11:52 a.m. — A caller from Braemar Way reported that she had trapped a vicious cat last night and requested pickup from Animal Control. She advised that the cat doesn’t have any food or water in the cage, and that she is afraid to open the trap or stick anything inside it.
12:11 p.m. — A caller from Apache Court reported a sick fox in her front yard that was barely moving. They called back to say that the fox was suffering and that they were going to put it down. The caller requested pickup of the dispatched fox.
