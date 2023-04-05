Grass Valley Police Department
8:23 a.m. – A caller was inside the police department lobby requesting a bus pass to get back to Reno. The caller had been released from jail three days ago.
9:33 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a vehicle parked sideways in the back parking lot, blocking lanes. The car had been there since the previous day. The caller advised no one was inside the vehicle but they suspected there was drugs in there.
11:32 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road said they are a homeowner in the Glenbrook neighborhood and was calling regarding the vacant bungalows that are being turned into a hotel. The caller said transients have moved in and are vandalizing it.
1:00 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a subject with dreads was in the bathroom for 15 minutes and not responding. While on the line, the subject came out.
4:59 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported one of the more dangerous “crackheads” was camped out behind the store. The caller advised the subject had been banned a few times. The caller advised the subject could be violent.
5:01 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a tow driver’s vehicle was blocked in by the owner of a private party impound. The owner was following the driver back to the lot. When the driver was confronted by the owner he was being very confrontational.
9:27 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the theft of money and was requesting assistance. An additional call was received, but the caller didn’t remember if she spoke with anyone when she called earlier.
Nevada City Police Department
8:34 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported her work email was hacked and was scammed payroll. The caller stated at the end of February she received an email from a coworker requesting she change the direct deposit information for their pay check. The caller changed the information and over $3,000 was transferred to the wrong account. The email she had received was fictitious and not from her coworker.
9:43 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject in a sleeping bag in front of the door of the business. The caller requested they be moved along.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:20 a.m. – A caller from Boreal Ridge Road reported the theft of a laptop from the trunk of his vehicle. The caller was not sure if the vehicle was locked or not.
9:49 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported he had a Coleman dirt bike stored at the address and it was stolen about a week ago.
1:22 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a motorcycle that had been in a unit for quite some time. The unit is in the process of auction and the caller found the motorcycle in the unit. The caller was unable to find a number on the engine block and there were no license plates.
4:00 p.m. – A caller from Woodland Loop called in regarding a subject who was outside and yelling and throwing items around. Law enforcement was on the scene and the subject went inside for a while but was not back outside. Yelling could be heard in the background between the subject and a neighbor.
4:54 p.m. – A caller from Ringtail Road reported four men knocking on the door saying, “Hey hey hey” and looking inside the windows.
5:46 p.m. – A caller from Vintage Drive requested assistance regarding buying a boat and it having dry rot.
6:08 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a female sitting in a vehicle with her head on the steering wheel. The caller advised she was sitting like that two hours prior.
10:30 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported three subjects looking in cars with flashlights.
10:38 p.m. – A caller from Sugar Loaf Road reported a neighbor was doing tractor work and keeping up the whole neighborhood. The caller called back reporting his neighbors were shining lights in his house, possibly on purpose.
—Jennifer Nobles