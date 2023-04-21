Grass Valley Police Department
12:10 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a female was screaming at customers that wouldn’t give her cigarettes.
12:16 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at McKnight Way reported a pickup that almost ran the caller off the road, speeding and unable to maintain lanes.
12:52 p.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported a male subject sleeping with his legs in the roadway. An additional caller reported the same.
1:46 p.m. – A caller from Gates Place reported a subject who appeared under the influence appeared to be trying to leave.
6:57 p.m. – A caller from Pine Street reported two subjects possibly intoxicated walking towards Race Street. One of the subjects yelled at the caller that they would kill her dog.
8:21 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a male transient carrying a guitar in traffic and asking for a ride.
Nevada City Police Department
10:03 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a garbage can in the middle of the highway.
2:54 p.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a vehicle went down their driveway while the gate was open and was now locked on the property. The caller wanted law enforcement to check them out, as they were locked on the property.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:40 a.m. – A caller from Robinson Road requested assistance regarding two dogs that attacked him and his horse. The caller stated this is an ongoing issue in the area and these dogs have attacked other horses while riding.
12:43 p.m. – A caller was in the sheriff’s office reporting that her son’s landlord was preventing her from picking up her fifth wheel trailer from the location and she believed the landlord may have sold it. The caller was afraid to go to the property to see if it was still there as she had been threatened by the landlord.
2:20 p.m. – A caller was in the sheriff’s office reporting someone just tried to murder him.
2:56 p.m. – A caller from George Way reported a dog that was out in the roadway with what appeared to be a broken leg. When the owner approached, he stated that the dog was hit by a car and didn’t seem to care much. This was on March 16. This day, the caller saw them again and the dog appears to still have a broken leg and had something blue wrapped around its leg. The caller requested a welfare check on the dog as it had a wound and the caller was worried the injuries are not being cared for.
3:53 p.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported she lost her firearm about three days ago while camping.
4:04 p.m. – A caller reported her son was kayaking and used InReach to send a message to the caller stating there was an accident but he was okay. The caller was going to attempt to send her son a message to see if he needed law enforcement.
4:17 p.m. – A caller from Rock Creek Road reported he contacted the illegal dumping hotline but wanted to speak with law enforcement regarding trash left at the address.
5:32 p.m. – A caller from Sumi Road requested pickup of a found dog. The caller advised the dog was his neighbor’s and he had the name and phone number but refused to call them as this is an ongoing problem. A message was left for the dog’s owner to pick up the dog.
7:11 p.m. – A caller from Daisy Blue Mine Road reported tree cutters on her property cutting her trees. They were hired by the neighbor.
9:59 p.m. – A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive reported a large truck with multiple lights on her shared driveway. The truck was running.
—Jennifer Nobles