Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor comes onto property, makes chicken noises

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:33 a.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported a male juvenile harassing her son daily on the school bus. The reporting party said that the subject threatened to use an Airsoft gun and chased her child home to find where he lived.

8:39 a.m. — A caller near San Francisco and Flume streets reported his elderly, absentee landlord’s property was broken into and robbed, and her car was missing.

10:16 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road, between McCarter Way and Wolf Mountain Road, reported a dog showing signs of rabies at the shelter.

10:26 a.m. — A caller near Torrey Pines Drive, between Poplar Road and Elm Court, reported a neighbor he believes should not be driving and asked authorities what he can do to warn others.





12:29 p.m. — A caller near Gold Court and Gold Country Drive requested a civil standby for a subject who requested a domestic violence restraining order against her conservator.

12:38 p.m. — A caller near Spenceville Road, between Harper and Single Tree lanes, called asking what he can do about the neighbor’s turkeys that invade his yard.

2:09 p.m. — A caller near Manzanita Drive reported rocky mountain big horn sheep running on the trail.

2:41 p.m. — A caller near Golden Star Road, between Meda Drive and Quartz Mine Place, reported a trailer tenant exhibiting odd behavior, including posting YouTube videos showing him wielding a gun.

3:26 p.m. — A caller near Saint Andrews Court, by Birch Way, reported a large buck lying in their backyard for two days with a large, swollen wound on its throat.

4:42 p.m. — A caller near Hirschdale and Hinton roads reported a subject discharged a shotgun into the air from the driver’s seat of his vehicle while apprehending the reporting party for trespassing.

Saturday

9:39 a.m. — A caller near Retreat and East Lime Kiln roads reported a neighbor coming onto nearby properties and making chicken noises.

11:32 a.m. — A caller near Toyon Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Sunset Hill roads, reported a member of a tree crew jumped his fence and were trespassing.

12:23 p.m. — A caller near Bar Ela Ranch Road and Highway 174 reported an uninsured delivery driver hit their residence.

Sunday

6:07 p.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road reported grazing a bear with her vehicle near the fairgrounds.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

1:44 a.m. — A caller near Commercial and Church streets reported drummers playing. Police are unable to arrest someone for a misdemeanor, but the caller was willing to sign a citizen’s arrest.

8:39 a.m. – A caller near Coyote Street reported a U-Haul that leaked gasoline from the post office to Robinson Plaza.

6:24 p.m. — An employee of a business near Broad and Commercial streets reported someone threatened to stab her and defecate all over the store.

Sunday

12:51 a.m. — A caller with “a language barrier” near Broad Street reported two men who approached him and hit him in the face

3:18 a.m. — A caller near Miners Trail reported a subject camping below Miners Village for the past couple of nights. The caller wished to remain anonymous, but left their number so the police could call back for a more detailed explanation of the subject’s location.

10:42 p.m. — A caller near Broad Street reported her car was not where she left it. The reporting party was advised that her car had been towed.

— Rebecca O’Neil