Nevada County police blotter: Neighbor asked to buy easement, shoots at house

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:04 a.m. — A caller at Amber Street and Leitner Drive reported a fight on the 17000 block of Lawrence Way. A gun was brandished. The suspects were juveniles in a purple Bronco.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Brooks and Lower Colfax roads reported he had been assaulted by his caregiver and was hit on the back of the head. The caller said the same thing occurred on Saturday.

12:48 p.m. — A caller at Spring Hill and Chalk Bluff roads reported a neighbor trespassing on property, so he asked him to buy an easement. The caller said the neighbor then shot at his house.

2:52 p.m. — A caller at Amber Street and Leitner Drive said they believe a juvenile and adult have a $500 contract on her daughter after seeing something on social media.





11:02 p.m. — A caller from Champion and Newtown roads reported a subject recklessly driving a trailer in a neighbor’s backyard and the surrounding area.

11:13 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City reported a missing friend who worked at a cannabis grow. The caller received a video on Jan. 3 of the victim being beaten up, and no one one has heard from him in over a year. The information was entered in the missing and unidentified persons section.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Zion Street reported a student was threatening to assault another student and others, and trying to burst into a classroom to fight. The subject was detained.

— William Roller