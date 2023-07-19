Monday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:32 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creel Road reported a subject sleeping under the school’s sign.
6:41 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a female transient was in the gym for several hours using the shower and possibly stole from another subject’s bag out of the locker room.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a woman poured coffee on her car and stole some shirts.
2:26 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male yelling and throwing wrenches in the roadway.
5:53 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a male with one leg in his pants was outside destroying all the Juniper plants.
7:18 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a male adult and a male juvenile had crawled through the window of a vacant apartment.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:04 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported her crazy neighbor had been outside but ended up leaving. The neighbor had been constantly harassing the caller since they moved in.
9:59 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a subject just rang the doorbell and knocked on her door. The caller felt uncomfortable checking who knocked on the door.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2:35 a.m. — A caller from Blue Tent School Road reported that a naked male was on their property and appeared under the influence. The male started beating on the caller’s vehicle.
12:33 p.m. - A caller from Combie Road reported two males were in a physical altercation outside the store.
1:51 p.m. — A caller from Evening Star Drive reported that his sound system was taken from his vehicle while parked on the street.
4:15 p.m. — A caller from Ladybird Drive reported a squatter at the address, and they were using jumper cables to steal power from where the meter used to be.
7:43 p.m. — A caller from Edgewood Drive reported hearing someone screaming, “Help me, Help me.”
10:48 p.m. - A caller from Rue Bechelle reported she noticed her ex-boyfriend stole two rings from her jewelry box.
— LaMarr Fields