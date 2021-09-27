Nevada County police blotter: Multiple vehicle-related thefts reported

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Butler Road, near Glen Meadow Drive, reported someone had illegally dumped trash onto his property. The caller stated one of the pieces of trash had a credit card statement with an address on it.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Lower Circle Drive, near Juanita Court, reported a male driver had been following him, and that the caller was driving in circles to avoid pulling into his address. The caller stated the driver following him was driving aggressively, brake checking, and yelling at the caller.

2 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49/20 ramp, near Brunswick Road, reported two hay bales had fallen off of a truck, into the fast lane.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Meadow View Drive, reported a road rage incident, in which a subject tried to run him off the roadway and then jumped out of his vehicle to come after him when he pulled over. The caller stated he knew the subject.





3:51 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported she was concerned about a camp being set up at a cemetery.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Gopher Lane, near Bald Hill Road, reported an injured or sick skunk was in his yard. He called back the following hour to state the skunk had been dispatched by a neighbor.

7 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Rices Crossing Road, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Somerset Drive, near Knights Court, reported there had been lights on in their neighbor’s backyard for the last two nights, even though the neighbor was out of town. Police logs state the residence was found secure, with no signs of trespassers, and that solar lights in the back yard were likely what the caller had seen.

9:01 p.m. — A caller, stating they were not on scene, reported a school on Ridge Road that had seven to eight subjects who were refusing to leave the football stadium for the custodian.

Saturday

12:05 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Doe Lane, reported a verbal conflict with subjects who were trying to come in through a campground gate late.

1:56 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Banner View Drive, reported three juvenile subjects who live in the area were throwing rocks and eggs at vehicles driving by. Upon calling back shortly after, the caller stated that the subjects were no longer doing it, but were talking about doing it.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported two bicycles had been stolen from the back of his truck.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near the Highway 49/20 ramp, reported a subject who had been drinking had gotten into his vehicle, although he was still parked. Calling back around five minutes later, the caller stated that the subject had taken off.

Saturday

3:39 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Cottage Street, reported a loud party.

5:29 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a subject behind a business was being loud.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Bennett Street, reported the license plate had been stolen from their vehicle, the windows were smashed, and tires had been slashed.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Church Street, near Main Street, reported his vehicle had been stolen from the spot he had parked in the previous night.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from a park on Nimrod Street reported a male subject was riding a bike in circles and screaming obscenities.

— Victoria Penate