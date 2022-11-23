Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple transients smoking ‘white powder’

Grass Valley Police Department

10:42 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported multiple transients behind the store smoking white powder out of glass pipes.

1:14 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Drive reported a vehicle in front of the business for over a week and there is a woman in the vehicle harassing people who are eating lunch in the parking lot.

3:54 p.m. – A caller from West Empire Street reported an ongoing issue with a subject in an orange vehicle honking and yelling profanities for the last four months in the area.

4:20 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a subject rummaging through things right outside of her patio area.

7:19 p.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the right shoulder. It was unknown if the vehicle was disabled.

7:49 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported someone stole a package off the front porch. The caller was unsure if the package was taken, delivered elsewhere, or undelivered. The caller said they would call back after speaking with delivery service.

9:10 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a deer was hit by a vehicle and blocking the roadway.

Nevada City Police Department

10:55 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a van pulled up to the parking lot and doors were slammed.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:58 a.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported several trucks parked in his driveway and possible damage to his septic tank.

8:51 a.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive noticed there was a suspicious box sitting outside in the parking lot. It appeared to be a toolbox wired up with cable.

12:38 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a vehicle was parked across the street from his house for over 24 hours. The caller said he was concerned, as a woman and her pets are camping in the vehicle. On call back, the caller reported the subject was out of gas so he provided some and she left.

1:58 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported he was punched in the stomach a couple days ago.

3:40 p.m. – A caller from Dalewood Way reported a transient has been using a screwdriver to get into her shed.

8:22 p.m. – A caller from Greenwood Court reported they had been scammed out of $15,000.

10:11 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a male with a black hoodie and a flashlight was running up and down the road, back and forth in front of the caller’s house.

— Jennifer Nobles