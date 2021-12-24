Nevada County police blotter: Multiple spinouts reported

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:40 a.m. — A caller near the 18000 block of Highway 20 reported being punched in the face by a subject who was no longer on scene.

5:55 a.m. — A caller near Old Downieville Highway and Indian Flat Road reported a woman in his residence who refused to leave.

6:53 a.m. — A caller near Soda Springs reported a subject dancing in the middle of the roadway outside of a silver Toyota Tacoma.

7 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road and Oakworld Circle requested a welfare check on dogs at a trainer’s in Auburn. The reporting party said when she picked up her animals previous, they were depressed, had lost weight and were acting aggressive.





9:05 a.m. — A caller near Linnett Court and Hummingbird Drive reported his wife felt as if they were being watched by their neighbors and that they were going to try to break into the house.

9:33 a.m. — A caller near Hirschdale Road and Interstate 80 reported a black truck, a minivan and big rig stuck on the freeway blocking traffic.

10:18 a.m. — A caller near Rocking Star Court requested a welfare check on a yellow lab that is always left crying outside.

10:58 a.m. — A caller near the Donner Summit rest area reported a disabled big rig stuck in ice.

12:41 p.m. — A caller near Sages and Tobacco roads requested a pickup of two dogs left by the former tenant.

1:11 p.m. — A caller near Highway 89 and Hobart reported a big rig jackknifed 10 miles out of Truckee on the freeway.

5:34 p.m. — A caller near Grizzly Hill and Mountain Spring roads requested a welfare check on a woman who had locked her cat in her car and was unable to get the car unlocked. The reporting party was advised the only assistance able to be offered would be breaking the window.

5:50 a.m. — A caller near Abbey Court and Atolia roads was speaking Spanish, then passed the phone to his sister who explained her brother was having a panic attack.

6:05 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Little Valley Road reported a subject just came into his trailer, hit him three times and shoved him into the wall.

7:04 p.m. — A caller near Donner Pass Road and Interstate 80 reported a white minivan had spun out.

7:29 p.m. — A caller near Boreal Ridge Road reported she was stuck in her Hyundai Elantra for hours.

7:49 p.m. — A caller near Donner Pass Road and Stanton Lane reported a red BMW stuck in the roadway.

10 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway, between East and West drives, reported a male sitting in her friend’s car.

— Rebecca O’Neil