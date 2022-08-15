Nevada County police blotter: Multiple missing kids reported at fair

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:57 a.m. – A caller from the Union Building reported a growing homeless camp in a vacant lot west of the building.

3:20 p.m. – A caller om Cliffs Place reported a female living in a vehicle with a mattress on the roof for the past two weeks. The caller suspected the subject was associated with a drug house, and also said the vehicle had been blocking to roadway, and garbage trucks could not get through.

7:35 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported their spouse called them and was “hammered” and said they were driving back home.

Saturday

10:06 a.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported subjects playing pickleball on the tennis courts. The caller stated that destroys the surface of the court.

2:38 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported a car swerving all over the roadway and then pulling up on the sidewalk.

3:30 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject with needles in a shopping cart who was asking employees for a lighter.

Sunday

1:06 a.m. – A caller from Mainhart Drive reported a loud dog barking for the last two weeks.

1:57 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a transient building a fort out of carts and other items.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:51 p.m. – A caller from the Nevada County Fairgrounds reported two lost kids.

8:35 p.m. – A caller from Pinewoods Road reported their neighbor’s dog had been barking for 30 minutes, and the neighbors wouldn’t be home from the fair until after 10.

Saturday

3:03 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported they had gone to check their child’s teacher assignment and the gate to the school’s parking lot was locked behind them and they were trapped in the parking lot.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported their child missing. The caller was advised to go to the missing child booth at Gate 1.

11:06 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported traffic issues at the fair. The caller said they hadn’t moved in 45 minutes and were still in the parking lot.

Sunday

7:43 p.m. – A caller from the fairgrounds reported a stabbing at Gate 1. The report was unfounded.

7:47 p.m. – A caller from Flying T Road reported subjects on their property neglecting multiple animals. The caller said there was currently a live goat stuck in an electric fence.

11:13 p.m. – A caller from the fairgrounds reported a possible armed robbery. Security was chasing a subject in a ski mask, and security heard information that someone was planning on robbing one of the fair booths. The report was unfounded, authorities said.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

8:53 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported a subject who had all their things strung out on the road. The subject went into the caller’s business and asked for help opening a switchblade.

— Jennifer Nobles