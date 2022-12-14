Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple calls from those stuck in snow

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

6:47 a.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported a tall male that looked like he was carrying a mining relic, possibly a hydraulic cannon.

8:39 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported he discovered an ice cream freezer in the bushes in front of his business. It was unknown if it had been stolen.

11:53 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject smoking meth in an alcove in front of the business.

6:28 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported the left turn signal wouldn’t turn green.

11:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a vehicle driven by a possibly intoxicated driver hit a post in the parking lot and side-swiped a cart return.

11:49 p.m. – A caller from Depot Street reported hearing three gunshots. An additional caller reported the same. Another caller reported hearing four gunshots. The caller could see the flash.

Nevada City Police Department

3:53 a.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a male subject roaming around the area. The caller had not seen him but heard someone out her window.

7:29 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a fight between two males. The caller saw one of males hit another with tent poles.

9:22 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported an intoxicated male was threatening customers. The male had threatened to hit the caller and shoot her. An additional caller reported the same male in a different location. The suspect told the caller, “If you don’t call the police I’ll shoot you.”

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:27 a.m. – A caller from Rock Creek Lane advised he was being harassed by people and requested assistance. The caller stated there was no immediate emergency, and stated that he was starting to feel uneasy. The caller was not cooperative and would not tell dispatch what was going on or the location, but wanted advice.

10:38 a.m. – A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported just having to chase three dogs out of their pasture that were chasing the caller’s goats.

10:48 a.m. – A caller from Shamrock Mine Court reported fraudulent charges on her account. She was concerned because one of the purchases was from a gun store.

1:56 p.m. – A caller from Polaris Drive reported a neighbor’s dog just killed her chicken and another neighbor’s duck.

3:10 p.m. – A caller from Wildwood Ridge requested an area check for a residence in the neighborhood that had a garage open and signs all over saying they were selling toys half-price. The caller was concerned the items were stolen.

5:09 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported an injured deer on the shoulder. CHP was not responding because the deer wasn’t in the roadway.

9:06 p.m. – A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported a suspicious vehicle that pulled into the caller’s driveway and the neighbors’ for an unknown reason, and the caller found this suspicious. The caller could also hear loud banging down the road and thought it was related and suspicious. On call back, the caller said he spoke with the neighbor who spoke with the people in the car and they were lost.

9:28 p.m. – A caller from Brac Place reported his girlfriend is causing a disturbance and threatening the caller. The caller then called back on the business line to report he had left in his vehicle to separate themselves.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

1:20 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a very drunk female and the caller was concerned about her well-being. The caller said there was no disturbance, she just seemed “out of place.”

12:05 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported the theft of an ice chest.

3:51 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male trying to sleep in the store and refusing to leave. The caller requested he be moved along.

10:15 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported finding a bag of meth in the store.

10:29 p.m. – A caller from Springhill Drive reported two vehicles had been parked at the address for a few hours. Both cars were occupied. The caller had been watching the vehicles for a while and advised that the occupants were acting suspicious.

Nevada City Police Department

11:49 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street requested assistance regarding a subject sending harassing emails to the caller’s employer.

4:42 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported her coat was stolen and it had her car keys in it.

7:33 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported the break-in of an abandoned home. A window was broken and appeared to be what was used to access the home.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

1:43 p.m. – A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a tree had fallen into a house. No injuries were reported.

1:54 p.m. – A caller from Oak Tree Road reported a tree down across the roadway.

5:25 p.m. – A caller from Boreal Ridge Road reported he was at Boreal but unable to leave because Highway 80 was closed.

5:46 p.m. – A caller from an undetermined location asked about CalTrans and road conditions because he was on Highway 80 and there was a blizzard. The caller was provided Cal Trans’ phone number.

7:39 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported debris in the roadway that looked to be from a plow, and was blocking the left lane.

9:41 p.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported being stuck in the snow.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

1:36 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported several shots fired near the address. Seven to eight shots were heard. An additional caller reported the same. Another caller reported this is happening once a week and he saw the blasts.

8:12 a.m. – A caller from Harris Street reported several vehicles blocking the stop sign area. The caller wouldn’t provide individual descriptions, and just said, “There are several. Take your pick.”

11:53 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported she lost two garbage cans off her vehicle and they were now in the fast lane.

2:41 p.m. – A caller from Race Street requested assistance in regards to two of his vehicles being broken into the previous night. Among items stolen were a stereo, two phones, and a work computer.

9:42 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported hearing a male neighbor screaming for help. When the caller went to help out, another neighbor was there to help who had kicked in the front door. When both caller and other neighbor got inside, a male was stuck in the sink. The caller advised the male said, “They are coming for me, and I have to get out.” It looked like the male was trying to dig his way out of the apartment through the sink.

9:46 p.m. – A caller from East Berryhill Drive sounded very intoxicated and reported hearing someone yelling, but was unsure where the yelling was coming from.

Nevada City Police Department

12:52 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported a tree fell on a vehicle.

2:07 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported someone rang his doorbell twice within two to three minutes. No one was seen.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:13 a.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a pine tree in the roadway, blocking both lanes.

8:37 a.m. – Per CHP, there were multiple rock slides, mud slides, and gravel between Buttermilk Bend and Bridgeport. An officer had removed some of the rocks but there was still other debris.

11:35 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 reported a semi truck but the highway was supposed to be closed.

12:13 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a female subject took a box of CO2 containers. The caller got the box back, but the female was out in the parking lot causing a scene. She told the caller to call the cops.

2:14 p.m. – A caller from near Boca Dam Road reported he was stuck in an unplowed area. The caller advised he had frost bite. Contact was made with the caller who declined Search & Rescue and just wanted the sheriff’s office to plow the road and get his truck out. It was explained to the caller Search & Rescue would rescue him but not plow the road. The caller declined assistance and said he had blankets, food, and a phone charger with him.

7:58 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported two vehicles stuck in the snow, blocking the roadway.