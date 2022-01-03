Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers still dealing with snow issues

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:21 a.m. — An employee near Main Street reported four adult guests standing in front of the hotel being loud and throwing ice at vehicles.

4:48 p.m. — A employee near Bank Street reported a woman screaming and yelling “Help, Help,” from a listed room.

7:15 p.m. — A caller near East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a man wielding a knife with a 5-inch blade.

10 p.m. — A caller near Maltman Drive reported transients who were plugged into the electricity between buildings. The reporting party said the subjects have a camp set up with pallets.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:30 a.m. — A caller near Rollins Park Drive and Golden Meadow Lane reported three commercial grade fireworks set off.

9:27 a.m. — A caller near Oscar Drive, between Lawrence Way and Joseph Drive, requested a welfare check on elderly friends who were without a generator or power for several days. The reporting party had been unable to reach them by phone.

9:50 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49,, between Cemetery Alley and Flume Street reported a dispute that resulted in a man pushing a woman out of a wheelchair.

10:13 a.m. — A caller near Rocky Lane and La Barr Meadows Road reported her black lab “Hank” missing since that morning. The reporting party said the dog was micro-chipped but without a collar.

10:54 a.m. — A caller near Round Valley Road and Round Valley Circle reported a tree across the roadway blocking them into their residence. Caltrans was unable to help because the driveway was publicly owned.

11:45 a.m. — A caller near Auburn and Tadpole Creek roads reported a guest under the influence cause an altercation in the home.

12:16 p.m. — A caller near Applewood Lane, between Cement Hill and Indian Shack roads, reported they were running out of propane and in a bad way. Dispatch requested a check on both parties in their 80s.

12:19 p.m. — A caller near Banner Mountain Trail and Bandolier Way reported the road needed to be plowed all the way to Lonesome Dove Trail.

12:22 p.m. — A caller near Tahoe View and Dalmatian drives requested a welfare check on a couple dealing with downed power lines and no propane. The reporting party noted that one person was terminally ill.

1:59 p.m. — A caller near Sweetland Road, between Sebastopol Road and Cemetery Street, reported that it appeared as if his neighbor was being robbed. The reporting party said they received the information from the neighbor, who was blocking the road with a vehicle to prevent the intruders from leaving.

2:06 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive, between Ranch Road and Broken Oak Court, reported he needed an improvised key to get to his home.

3:04 p.m. — A caller near Retherford Road and Wild Iris Lane requested a welfare check on a subjected in a white pickup who was high sided. The subject has been stuck there for 12 hours.

4:08 p.m. —A caller near Mill Creek Lane and Manion Canyon Road reported running out of supplies. The reporting party said she had somewhere she can go, but couldn’t get out.

5:06 p.m. — A caller near Harmony Estates Road, between Cedar View and North Bloomfield-Graniteville roads, requested a welfare check on an elderly neighbor who the reporting party had been bringing food and water to the last couple of days. The caller stated that he cleared his neighbor’s driveway, but the homeowner had not left the house in days.

5:42 p.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs and Beitler roads requested to meet up to coordinate turning in an iPad he found an hour ago.

8:05 p.m. — A caller near Donner Pass and Soda Springs roads reported a snow plower tried to attack him with his snow plow.

10:56 p.m. — a caller near Combie Road, between Higgins and Armstrong roads, reported the “gun shots” need to stop or he’s going to to start shooting back. According to the daily sheriff’s log, the reporting party was “extremely rude with dispatch.”

Saturday

4:29 a.m. —A caller near Orchard Springs Road and Country Place reported the theft of their generator within the last two hours.

4:41 a.m. — A caller near Hidden Rock Drive, between Dine Drive and Woodleaf Circle, who originally reported a fall with a knee injury called back to indicate that the patient grabbed a knife and was threatening Cal Fire.

8 a.m. — A caller near Gibson Drive requested a welfare on his neighbor who does not have any heat. According to the reporting party, the daughter of his neighbor claimed to have destroyed the generator at the residence on purpose.

10:10 a.m. — A caller on Banner Mountain Way reported the road had not been plowed for the fourth day in a row. The reporting party was advised yesterday that the county had gone in and done as much as it could before they were blocked by PG&E.

11:31 a.m. — A caller near Ball Road, between Pine Crest and Francis drives, reported ice on the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:44 a.m. — A caller near North Pine Street, between Cottage and Washington streets, reported a woman inside the warming shelter yelling and threatening to shoot people. The subject refused to leave.

— Rebecca O’Neil