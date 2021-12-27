Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report vehicles stuck, trees down in roadways

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported a subject was doing whippits in a vehicle, and they were concerned the subject would not be able to drive if he attempted to leave. The caller stated the following hour that the subject was calling another party for a ride.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way, near Ridge Road, reported loud music, stating that their neighbor started playing the music when the caller told them to make their dogs quit barking. Logs state this was an ongoing issue, that the caller advised she typically blows an air horn at the dogs in an attempt to get her neighbor to bring them in, and the neighbor said the dogs go outside to use the bathroom five times a day but are not kept outside.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Via Vista, requested pickup of a contained dog with a collar and no tags.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Sesame Street, reported two drivers were wheeling their vehicles around in the snow, blocking the roadway, and driving dangerously.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Patty Court, reported a vehicle was disabled.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Pittsburgh Mine, near Meadow Court, reported they were about to go off the roadway and were partially blocking it with their vehicle.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Highway 20, reported a reckless driver was going the wrong way.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Ridge Road, reported her vehicle had been broken into in the previous couple of hours.

6:26 p.m .— A caller from Brunswick Road, near Highway 174, reported a vehicle was stuck in the roadway.

6:35 p.m. — Logs state California Highway Patrol at Brunswick Road, near East Bennett Road, requested a plow due to stuck vehicles.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street, near Empire Mine Cross Road, reported a vehicle had slid off the roadway.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported an unoccupied vehicle was partially blocking the roadway.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road, near Flying Cloud Drive, reported a tree was across the roadway and into power lines.

9:09 p.m. — A caller from Mulberry Lane, near Strawberry Lane, reported subjects were shooting down by the creek. The caller stated they heard two different weapons.

11:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Mark Drive, reported a male subject in a truck pulled into her driveway three times and then walked around her property. The caller stated the subject had left when she set off a car alarm. On a call back approximately two hours later, she stated he had returned.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a plow was stuck between two trees that were down, one with power lines involved.

11:42 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Darkhorse Drive, reported a tree was across the roadway with power lines down.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Dalmatian Drive, reported a tree was down in the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Nursery Street, near Nihell Street, reported the sewer was backed up.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Prospect Street, reported two huskies from a nearby business were at a residence and did not have tags.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street, near Commercial Street, reported two subjects were causing a violent conflict and refusing to wear a mask.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Cottage Street, reported a person was sitting in front of the building. The caller stated they were concerned due to the weather.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street, near Sacramento Street, reported no tow trucks would help them until the next day and they were trying to get home.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Ridge Road, reported a male subject, not wearing a shirt or shoes, was walking in the snow.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street, near Grove Street, reported a minivan was stuck in the roadway.

9:50 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Mill Street, reported a reckless driver.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from Galena Way, near Long Street, reported power lines were down in the roadway.

