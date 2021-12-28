Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report vehicles stuck in the roadway

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Poplar Road, near Woodland Court, requested that a deer, that couldn’t walk, be dispatched.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from Casci Road, near Highway 20, reported they were stuck in the mud.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported a burglary that had occurred the previous night.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Daisy King Drive, near Stone Arch Drive, reported someone went through her mailbox.





3:13 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported she had located a dog with county tag on it. Logs state the dog’s owner was contacted, and had advised they would be arriving to pick up the dog. A male subject called twice, yelling and swearing at dispatch about not getting the dog owner there quickly. He then stated he had left the dog in a yard, and hung up. The dog’s owner was advised of the location of the dog.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Lola Montez Lane, reported a tree limb was down in the roadway. The caller stated the limb was blocking one lane, with the other remaining passable, but it needed removal.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Soda Springs reported they had lost a tire and were in a bad spot.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Gold Drive, reported a female subject was partially in the roadway.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Shoshoni Trail Court, near Faithful Court, reported the sound of approximately five shots had started 3 minutes before.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from Sugar Bowl Road reported multiple vehicles were stuck in the freeway. An additional caller several minutes later advised that Caltrans had gotten them out.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 80, near Mile Marker 4, reported she had pulled over to urinate, and that a snow plow had come by, and her semi truck was then stuck.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the ramp to Interstate 80, near the Kingvale exit, reported they were stuck in a vehicle whose chain had broken.

Saturday

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Soda Springs reported a vehicle was stuck in the snowbank.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Long Valley Road reported a loose pig was roaming the street, and it was unknown whose pig it was. An additional caller reported the same, stating it was a 600-pound pig. A third caller reported they had contained it in their fenced yard.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass, near Soda Springs, reported a vehicle was stuck in the snow.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported a large tree was blocking the roadway. An additional caller reported the same.

4:09 p.m — A caller from Vioran Court, near Banner Quaker Hill Road, reported a vehicle had been parked near their residence, with its occupants stating they were having car issues for the previous two hours. The caller stated they had helped the two subjects in the vehicle get out of the snow, and the subjects had stated their car was overheating.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Valley View Road, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported a vehicle was stuck in the snow.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road, near Crystal Wells Road, reported suspicious mail had been left in his mailbox.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from Melody Road, near Big Oak Road, reported a female subject walking up the street seemed out of it.

7:56 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Newtown Road, reported a suspicious vehicle was parked in a field on his father’s property, possibly trying to camp for the night.

8:09 p.m. — A caller reported a subject had run through a security gate, and at Greenbrook Loop, near Golden Trout Way, had broken into a residence to steal a dog. Logs state the dog was possibly owned by both parties, that the subject had returned in their vehicle, and that the person at the residence got their dog back.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Harter Place, near Willow Valley Road, reported two dogs just killed her goat. The caller stated the dogs had been contained and the dog owners were on scene.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from Galloway Street reported his cousin was stuck in a vehicle on the side of the road.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from Friar Tuck Road, near Archery Way, reported a subject had parked in his yard and given the name of someone they were looking for, but no one by that name was in the area. The caller stated the subject had then left, but he was concerned that the subject was stopping in the middle of the roadway suspiciously as they headed away.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Mill Street, reported a homeless female subject, who was not on scene at the time, had damaged property.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a male subject was smoking a substance out of a pipe.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Nursery Street, reported a manhole with sewage coming out of it.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported someone was cutting down trees partially in the roadway. The caller stated the subject was hard to see, and that they had almost hit them.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Highway 49, reported a driver possibly under the influence had almost caused a traffic collision with them. The caller stated the other driver was unable to maintain lanes, and had exited the highway.

