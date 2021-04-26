Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report vehicles doing doughnuts

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:59 a.m. — A caller from Quarterhorse Drive reported three huskies attacked her livestock.

10:51 a.m. — A caller form Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres roads reported a duck family walking on the white line.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Crooked Arrow Lane reported their neighbors are harassing the reporting party’s animals with a bullhorn. The reporting party said it’s an ongoing problem.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported unknown subjects came onto the property and did doughnuts, causing damage to property.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a dog crate containing six to eight bantam roosters was lost out of the back of their truck.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported being stalked.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported someone drove a vehicle onto the reporting party’s property and was doing doughnuts.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Washington Rod reported she was walking her dog and someone she has a restraining order against charged her with his vehicle and was following her. The suspect did not have a restraining order, but was a family member of the restrained.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Rock Creek roads reported an erratic driver. A passenger was opening a car door and hanging out of the window.

Saturday

4:28 a.m. — A caller from Bush Road reported she thinks someone is stalking her. The reporting party said she saw a flashlight, but it’s gone now.

6:58 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported two subjects showed up to his residence and broke windows at the residence. The reporting party said they came to his residence last night to beat him up and have returned again.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a sick/rabid skunk laying in an old burn pile.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported she was poisoned three days ago when she was at the creek. Reporting party said someone put something in her drink.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported a subject driving his motorcycle up and down the road, yelling names at the reporting party and her son.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported ongoing suspicious circumstances. Reporting party said someone has been unscrewing her light bulb, ringing the doorbell and leaving.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a subject in a gray Chevy pickup with white/amber LED light bar trying to pull over vehicles.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported a male subject walking up and down the road, shining a flashlight in people’s faces.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:22 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street requested a dog she took possession of be picked up, stating the dog is huge and tried to attack someone.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a transient sleeping in front of a business. Employees were unable to enter.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported the theft of a backpack containing a computer, passport and money.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a possible stolen vehicle. The reporting party said she saw the person hot start the vehicle.

Saturday

2:16 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject prowling around the area, looking into businesses.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a woman staying in his room threw a wood block into his back. The reporting party declined medical treatment and said he asked the woman to leave but she is procrastinating.

– Walter Ford