Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report loud music in the morning

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

8:54 a.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive, near Paradise Cove Court, reported she had caught a subject in her parents’ bedroom, and he left on foot. The caller stated there was an ongoing issue with the subject breaking in, and that she believed the subject was watching the house, as he broke in shortly after her parents had left.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Oakmont Way, near Greenbriar Way, reported receiving a death threat over the phone.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road, near Lovell Lane, reported loud music had been playing since midnight. The caller stated they believed a crime may have occurred, although nothing was suspicious other than loud electronic “trance” music playing.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Langley Place, near Mountain Lion Lane, reported a deer with a broken leg was lying in a backyard.





11:51 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road, near Lovell Lane, reported authorities had visited a property about an earlier loud music complaint, but the music was still playing. The caller stated he and his buddies were going to go take care of the situation, and that people on the ridge take care of themselves. He added that he was not “implying anything.”

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near Traighli Lane, reported he had just discovered his neighbor killed three of his pigs when they broke free from his yard.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from Mumford Drive, near Otting Court, reported she was told to call back if she had any issues with her neighbor again, after they had opened the door to her shed the previous night and allowed their dog to defecate in her yard.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported two subjects parked partially on her property and partially on her neighbor’s property, and that they ignored her telling them to leave.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass, near Billy Mack Road, reported they saw someone tagging a tunnel.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported the theft of $100,000.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Powerline Road, reported a driver had almost run them off the road. The caller stated the vehicle was smoking and going at a high speed.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Combie Road, reported a subject was sitting in the middle of the road.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Masters Hill Place, reported a male subject had made threats to him on a trail, telling him he was not allowed on it.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near La Barr Meadows, reported an unsafe driver, who was crossing over lanes of traffic, had run a red light, and was slowing down and accelerating inconsistently.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Carria Drive, near Gary Way, reported people in a vehicle appeared to be casing houses. The caller stated they had seen them in a neighbor’s backyard with a flashlight, while the neighbor was not home.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near York Street, reported stolen musical instruments. The caller stated they had eyes on them in a vehicle.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from High Street, near Nevada Street, reported an occupied camper van which was parked was leaking sewage.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported music at a business and requested patrol.

2:00 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Gold Flat Road, reported a female subject was panhandling.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street, near East Broad Street, reported a subject was sitting on a corner. The caller stated they were worried the subject may get hit, because they were wearing dark clothing.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arden Court reported music had started back up, and requested it be turned down. An additional caller reported the music was coming from a business.

2:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a loud party with an unknown number of people, and requested they be advised to turn it down.

4:29 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive, an employee, reported a female subject was yelling, banging on the counter, and threatening to kill him.

7:28 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported someone had just pulled into a parking lot, parked sideways, and staggered into a business. Logs state the driver then stated to the caller that he had been up all night, working.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Maltman Drive, reported traffic lights were showing green in both directions. An additional caller reported no officers were on scene, and was advised units were en route.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a subject had left her child in a running vehicle for 15 minutes. The caller stated that, when they spoke with the subject about it, it caused a verbal conflict.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported a juvenile subject was refusing to leave. The caller stated about 30 minutes later that they had left, but there was an ongoing issue with a group of juveniles.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two subjects were passed out in a vehicle with the doors open.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Richardson Street reported someone who had just stolen mail was driving toward downtown.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from a dog park on the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a male subject had yelled at her and disrespected her when her dog was acting up.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported subjects were causing a traffic issue in the parking lot, and requested they be moved along.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a female subject in a vehicle was honking her horn and yelling at the caller. The caller stated the subject was trying to run over her boyfriend, and then trying to get around the caller’s vehicle.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported their downstairs neighbor wouldn’t stop hitting his ceiling. The caller stated that, when told to stop, the subject became threatening.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a female subject was refusing to leave and screaming at employees. On a call back, the caller stated the female subject had returned, was demanding the caller’s keys, and was using the store’s emergency phone to tell their alarm company that shots had been fired, although the caller confirmed no shots had been fired. Logs state the alarm company called in about the subject’s report of shots fired, and they were advised of the situation.

