Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report dog attacks

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive, near Forest Knolls Court, reported their friend had been attacked by a dog on Saturday.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Hillsdale Court, reported he and his dog had just been attacked by two other dogs. He stated that he did not have injuries, but his dog did.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road, near MacDonald Road, had contained two dogs and requested they be picked up.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive, near Kenan Way, reported seeing a car across the street whose driver possibly made an illegal sale.





3:22 p.m. — A caller from Badger Hill Road reported she had let a woman use her vehicle last Wednesday and it had not been returned yet. Calling back around two hours later, she stated a response was no longer needed, and the vehicle was on its way.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from Buckeye Road, near Skeeter Hollow Road, reported two subjects had forced her to drive into a ditch last month, and that she knew the subjects.

3:36 p.m. — A caller near Floriston Road reported there was a large boulder in the roadway.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near the Interstate 80 ramp, reported multiple big rigs blocking the road.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Lewis Road, near Willow Valley Road, reported there were two loose dogs in the area, and that they attacked her dog.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road, near Amber Court, reported a suspicious man inside, stating they felt uncomfortable because he was opening and closing his coat. The caller was watching the subject from outside with binoculars. Logs state everything appeared under control, and nothing suspicious was located.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Boreal Ridge Road, reported a reckless semi truck driver was speeding, swerving, and flashing their lights.

— Victoria Penate