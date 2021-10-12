Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report damage to vehicles

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane, near Garden Bar Road, reported a possibly dying skunk in a ditch on the way into a rescue facility. The caller stated the skunk was wobbling and walking slow, and they were concerned for horses.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from a gas station on Combie Road, near Wolf Road, reported a male subject who was sleeping and pacing in the store, and requested he be moved along.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive, near Pine Hill Drive, reported the vandalism of an outdoor classroom tent and play structure.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Drive, near Atwater Lane, reported hearing a gunshot coming from the west. They also stated that their neighbors had reported hearing gunshots earlier that day.





3:33 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a neighbor had been shooting at the caller’s car with a BB gun from his balcony, although he was not currently shooting. Contact was made with the parties the following hour, and the neighbor said he did shoot a BB gun, but had not hit anything.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive, near Pamela Drive, reported theft from mailboxes. The caller stated she attempted to check her mailbox and the back of the mailbox bank was open and all boxes empty.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

1:07 a.m. — A caller from a bar on the 100 block of West Main Street reported a male subject refusing to leave in front of the bar. The caller stated they had locked the front door to keep him out.

8:09 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a bus with multiple people in it camping in the parking lot.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Arcadia Drive reported a motor home that had been parked for over a week. The log states the following hour that the motor home had not been abandoned, was in an acceptable condition, and did not require a tag. The owner had been spoken with in the past on the matter.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from Marshall Street, near Fir Lane, reported two loose dogs in the area, saying they were not aggressive, but skittish.

12:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported her vehicle had been hit while she was at an appointment, and no note was left.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported that she hadn’t answered a knock on her door in the middle of the night, and had then come out in the morning to find her vehicle’s tire air cap had been removed and the tire deflated.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a male subject was refusing to wear a mask, and requested he be removed from the business.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported they had witnessed a hit-and-run, in which someone driving a truck had hit a sedan and taken off.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported there was a male subject outside with loud music. The caller stated the subject was pointing at them and making gestures while sitting under the light, dancing to the music.

— Victoria Penate