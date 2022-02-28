Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report burglaries to vehicles

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Dixon Road, near Silver Crest Drive, reported a suspicious vehicle was parked along the road. Logs state the vehicle was unoccupied and parked off of the roadway, with a vehicle on it advising it would be moved within an hour.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way, near Sunset Way, reported a vehicle was partially blocking the road on a bend. The caller stated there was a subject who appeared to be working on an electrical box, but his vehicle was unmarked.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Cottontail Way, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported multiple subjects were trespassing on his property. The caller stated his landlord had sent the subjects to his house.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road, near Cabrera Road, reported an electric bike had been stolen approximately an hour before out of her open garage.





11:59 a.m. — A caller from Holcomb Drive, near Davidson Lane, reported an aggressive dog was killing chickens.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive, near Moon Ridge Court, reported theft of front and back license plates.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from a government building at Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported several goats were loose behind the building. Logs state the caller was able to corral the goats and return them home safe and sound.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Karen Drive, near East Lime Kiln Road, reported one llama and five sheep were in the roadway, walking toward the highway.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road, near Lower Colfax Road, reported a motor home was there and didn’t belong in the neighborhood. Logs state the vehicle had broken down and the subjects with it had a vehicle coming to assist and tow.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported a subject had been sitting in a van for approximately six hours and had gotten into a physical conflict when asked to move along. Logs state the subject was having vehicle issues and contact had been made with a towing service provider.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road, near Indian Trail, reported his mailbox had been broken into.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive, near Knollwood Lane, reported his dogs were poisoned by a neighbor.

Saturday

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Woodside Lane, reported a subject was dumping trash on the side of the road.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Floriston, near Interstate 80, reported a reckless driver was unable to maintain speeds.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported two goats were running down the road.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80 reported a large rock in the roadway.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Blue Tent School Road, near Brindejon Road, reported an intoxicated subject was in the roadway.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road, near Sunset Ridge Drive, reported they believed a group of juveniles were trying to break into a storage container.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from Carriage Road, near Maben Road, reported loud noise from a party.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported a vehicle had almost hit her head-on.

9:39 p.m. — A caller near a school on Kingston Lane reported seeing between eight and ten people with backpacks and five trucks parked at the school. The caller stated that, when they passed by, subjects all ran off in different directions, and was concerned that someone was going to burglarize or vandalize the school. Logs state basketball practice was occurring, and that several school staff members were on site.

Sunday

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Stinson Drive, near Darlene Court, reported a burglary to a vehicle had occurred overnight. The caller stated that cash and cards had been taken.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a vehicle was blocking a disabled parking spot.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road, near Highway 20, reported a vehicle was parked on the side of the roadway, without a license plate and in disrepair.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported an intoxicated driver was all over the roadway and going at over 80 miles per hour.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Hirschdale Road, reported a vehicle was swerving in and out of the roadway.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Hobart Mills reported six or seven race cars were passing unsafely into oncoming traffic.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported three loose German shepherds were running along his fence line.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from Glen Meadow Drive, near Butler Road, reported a van with no windows and a rack on top was driving slowly through the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

5:45 a.m. — A caller from Galena Way, near Long Street, reported someone had broken into his car the previous night.

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Doane Road, reported tires had been slashed.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from a business on North Pine Street reported a homeless subject was lying on the sidewalk. The caller stated the subject was bothering other people.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from Washington Street, near Main Street, reported a suspicious male subject was trying to get into a vehicle in a parking lot.

Saturday

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Highway 49, reported a suspicious vehicle had been there since the previous night, and a subject was possibly camping.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Bourbon Hill Road, reported someone had been pouring a substance outside of the caller’s house, and it was unknown if the substance was toxic.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Gold Flat Road, reported debris in the roadway.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Main Street, near Church Street, reported a vehicle had been parked in the red zone all day.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near York Street, reported noise coming from a business which was playing loud music.

Sunday

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Adams Street, reported a burglary to vehicles had occurred overnight.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from East Broad Street, near Main Street, reported a driver was swerving and going at varying speeds.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Broad Street, reported a car seat was in the roadway. An additional caller reported the same.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Bridge Street, reported a physical conflict between two male subjects.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from a building on Coyote Street reported a homeless subject was sleeping on the floor.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Grove Street, near Nevada Street, reported a van had been parked there all day.

— Victoria Penate