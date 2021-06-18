Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report bear sightings in residential areas

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man with a female juvenile who seemed very uncomfortable in the man’s presence. The man was described as in his 30s, with dirty blonde hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

3:29 a.m. — A man was arrested on the 100 block of Glasson Way after a nurse at a nearby hospital called the police on the man, who had apparently refused to leave after being asked to do so and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

6:05 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a homeless man who was trying to push a log into a roadway, and appeared to be hitting the log with a machete.

6:17 a.m. — A caller from Litton Trail reported that there were two black bears on the trail. The caller was advised by dispatch to contact Fish and Wildlife Department authorities about the incident.





3:02 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported a woman who was blocking traffic by doing jumping jacks in the roadway.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported seeing what appeared to be a bag of crystal methamphetamine sitting in a parking lot directly across from a nearby coffee shop.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Ridge Road reported that there was a bear in a corner nearby eating from a garbage can. Authorities responded but were unable to locate the bear.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of South Auburn and Neal Street reported that she and her son had been ambushed by a group of juveniles, who had threatened the pair before stealing the son’s wallet.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Quail Creek Road reported a woman who was repeatedly running into the roadway and appeared to be trying to hurt herself.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from a storage yard near Shamrock Mine Court and Ponderosa Pines Way reported that some of his equipment had been stolen from the yard.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from the area near Highway 49 and 20 reported a male driver who appeared to be physically abusing a female passenger in the car. The woman appeared to have sustained some injuries, and the caller said he saw the male driver violently shaking the woman in the car.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Rush Creek Way reported a bear in her front yard that ran toward her when she came outside, and was now resting on her front porch.

— Stephen Wyer