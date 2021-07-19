Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report bear encounters

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:33 a.m. — A caller from Nancy Way reported someone for the last month has been driving in front of their address and yelling expletives between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported an 18 month old locked himself in a bedroom on accident and the reporting party couldn’t get them out.

8:54 a.m. — A caller from Golden Stair Way reported her landlord told her she needed to move out that day. Reporting party stated the landlord is bullying her.

9:42 a.m. — A caller from Eaglestone Road reported two subjects camping and trespassing. The caller reported multiple needles found at the camp. Contact was made with a camper who was in the process of cleaning the area. The camper was advised to continue cleaning and vacate the area.





11:24 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a landowner across from a campground is causing a verbal disturbance with campers. The caller reported the landowner was claiming it was his property.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a possible attempted burglary. The caller reported the window above the kitchen sink was broken. The reporting party was not at the home to see if anything was taken.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Golden Stair Way reported her landlord is at her residence packing her items and stating she has to leave the trailer she is living in. The landlord was advised the reporting party has established residency and he needs to follow through with courts on 30-day notice to quit.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported a white and purple Seadoo jet ski driving erratically and refusing to comply with wake rules.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a white full-sized van had parked and blocked her driveway two nights in a row. The reporting party walked out to move them along and they took off.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Quail Drive requested a check on her friend who was receiving threats from a subject.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported goats in the roadway.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a loud party with 40 to 50 people and karaoke. Reporting party stated several other campers are also complaining.

Saturday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported hearing 12 shots fired, possibly from a shotgun.

1:43 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a gold, two-door vehicle trespassing and doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

2:04 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported hearing five shots fired, possibly from a handgun.

2:33 a.m. — A caller from Long Lake reported hearing gun shots and hearing people walk around.

3:51 a.m. — A caller from Rex Reservoir Road reported a snake in his house.

5:39 a.m. — A caller from Norton Grade Road reported he was being held hostage by his girlfriend.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported neighbor’s dogs are regularly at large and just came on to the reporting party’s property and snarled at the reporting party.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Conifer Lane reported being assaulted with a small electrical tool by a subject who was trying to leave.

10:43 a.m. —A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported door bell ditching around 11 p.m. the night before. Reporting party stated subject came back multiple times.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a woman outside his residence trying to kick in windows and doors.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Beaver Court reported his car was broken into and several items were taken.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Sweetland Road reported a vehicle parked on the side of the road that the reporting party believes was being stripped.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a subject trespassing on her property.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from Riverbend Lane reported a bear on his property that charged his door and rammed into it.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Sharon Way reported he was hit in the face.

10:41 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Gap Drive reported a bear in her campsite who had tore into the car door. The reporting party said the bear was outside her tent, eating food that was in the vehicle. Reporting party loaded up family and left for the night.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

5:18 p.m. — A caller from Main and Washington streets reported a dog in a hot car.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported the concert going on at the park was over the noise limit.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported noise from a band playing at the park. The reporting party stated the band does not have a permit to play past 9 p.m. Contact was made. The band was permitted to play until 10 p.m. and had run late.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a subject walking back and forth in front of her door, banging on the door, and trying to get in.

Saturday

7:15 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a transient defecated next to a business.

7:43 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Sacramento streets reported a female subject had been screaming obscenities for the past half hour.

8:56 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a female transient was just in the reporting party’s yard defecating and was confrontational.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported that he is a disabled person and all the parking spots were filled with bar patrons, keeping him from being able to get his mail. Reporting party requested that people parked in 20-minute parking spaces be cited, stating this is an ongoing issue that happens every week.

— Walter Ford