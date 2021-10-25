Nevada County police blotter: Multiple callers report animals out of place

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road, near Quincy Lane, reported a dog followed her home from feeding her horses, and that she had the dog detained.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Michael Way, near Gary Way, reported a skunk was curled up at the side of the house and wouldn’t leave.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road, near Bodie Ridge Road, reported a brown ram was in the unfenced backyard area of her property. The caller stated she did not know whose ram it was.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road, near Roving Way, reported her neighbor’s two dogs were in her yard and requested they be picked up. The caller refused to call her neighbor, saying that the last time she called the neighbor, they got upset and cussed her out.





4:06 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Indian Springs Road, reported two peacocks were in the roadway disrupting traffic.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Hirschdale Road, reported a driver possibly under the influence, stating that the driver was all over the roadway and unable to maintain lanes.

Saturday

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive, near Message Place, reported several subjects were removing items from his neighbor’s property with a truck and trailer. The caller stated he was not sure if they had the neighbor’s permission or not, but that he was afraid they were stealing.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from a park on Penn Valley Drive reported that, near some ball fields, there was a man slamming the doors to a vehicle and screaming. The caller stated they couldn’t see clearly if there was anyone else in the vehicle.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Pines Drive, near Sweethaven Court, reported a loose dog was on his front porch and had a collar but no tags. The caller stated the dog was not contained, but had been sitting on the porch for about an hour.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road, near Pasquale Road, reported gunshots heard in the area.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Leitner Drive, reported a subject screaming across the street.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road, near Dogwood Road, reported a tree blocking three quarters of the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Silva Avenue, near Nimrod Street, reported there was a leak in a water main, and a lot of water in the street.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a disgruntled customer was refusing to leave.

Saturday

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Clark Street, near Sacramento Street, reported a female subject walking around had dropped something in their driveway. The caller stated the woman had previously been yelling.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near York Street, reported a male subject was lying in the street wailing.

— Victoria Penate