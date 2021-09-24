Nevada County police blotter: Multiple bear sightings reported

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:31 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported three homeless individuals who were loitering and causing a disturbance outside his shop.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Apple Avenue reported that her unlocked car and been broken into several days ago, with her wallet being stolen. The caller requested extra police patrols in the area.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a restaurant on the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported two individuals who had apparently left without paying their bill. A description of the suspects was provided to police.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

6:51 a.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported the theft of some purses and several other items from multiple unlocked vehicles. A police report was taken.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a car that apparently drove onto a field on the caller’s property and did donuts, causing some minor damage. The caller did not desire to press charges in the matter.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Streeter Road, reported a mother bear and two cubs who were apparently walking along the fence line of the highway. Animal Control personnel were dispatched to handle the incident.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Gas Canyon Road reported a hostile confrontation with a contractor on the property who had apparently broken a lock on the caller’s property while trying to get through a gate. When the homeowner confronted the worker about it, the man apparently became hostile and tried to start a fight, the caller claimed.

12:24 p.m. — A property owner in the area of Codfish Falls reported that a bear had attacked his chickens. The caller was referred to Fish and Wildlife authorities for further assistance.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco Street said that they were having ongoing issues with several subjects repeatedly trespassing on their property, which is currently for sale, and causing damages.

5:44 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Magnolia Road, near Oakwood Circle, reported that a man whom she has been seeking a restraining order against showed up at her front door and was harassing her and refusing to leave. Deputies were able to separate the two parties, and the man in question was served with a temporary restraining order.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Wolverine Place, near Meyer Ravine Road, reported seeing a bear in the neighborhood that the caller believes was likely responsible for an attack on a chicken coop the previous night.

10 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Wallis Drive reported that her husband was intoxicated and was threatening to kill her. Deputies responded and arrested the husband, who was found to be in violation of the terms of his probation.

— Stephen Wyer