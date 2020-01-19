Nevada County Police Blotter: Multiple Alpacas previously killed by dogs
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
5:42 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported that windows to the church have been broken. There were people on the property in the gym cleaning.
Saturday
8:52 a.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported a suspicious white van.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported her drink was spiked at Crazy Horse the previous night. The suspect looked like Billy Idol. The reporter woke up the following morning noticing that a $250 knife was missing.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that she lost her wallet on Broad Street during the afternoon. The wallet is square, black and made of leather.
8:12 p.m. — A caller from Chief Kelly Drive reported that a water pipe burst from their neighbors house and was flowing into their yard.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
7:59 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported seeing a large dog and a smaller white dog killing livestock in the area. The dogs have killed multiple Alpacas, according to the reporter
11:50 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported possible dog abandonment.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a tree hanging over the road.
Saturday
1:43 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco Street reported two dogs loose, running up and down the street chasing cars.
5:26 p.m. — A caller from Del Mar Way reported someone shooting off an automatic weapon, but nothing else was heard.
7:21 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a man lying down between the dirt and parking lot wearing a sweatshirt.
8:11 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported fireworks being set off in the area. Aerial fireworks were seen.
— Sam Corey
