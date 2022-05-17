Nevada County police blotter: Mountain lion sighting leads to informal shelter-in-place

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

Midnight — A caller near Oak Tree Road, between Robinson Road and Wampum Way, reported that his property’s caretaker told him that a group of people plan to come on his property and steal gas from his shop.

12:40 a.m. — A 911 caller near Majestic View Court and Indian Springs Road reported an abandoned gray Tacoma with skis and military bags inside.

12:51 a.m. — A caller near Lime Kiln and Bald Hill roads reported a male subject with no shoes walking in the middle of the roadway.

8:51 a.m. — A caller near Morningside Way and Trotter Road reported that FedEx advised the reporting party that authorities confiscated his cash delivery.

9:04 a.m. — A caller near Woodbury Drive and Deerwood Place reported his disc golf basket was stolen by his neighbor, who he has ongoing issues with. The reporting party was unwilling to confront the subject.

9:40 a.m. — A caller near Duggans Road reported an informal shelter-in-place at a school due to a mountain lion sighting just past campus.

10:58 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road, between Clifford and Home Camp roads, reported stalking, harassment, breaking and entering to a car and house over the last two months.

11:03 a.m. — A caller near Ohana Way reported that he was servicing a pool and noticed a large amount of water coming into the residence. The reporting party said the floor would give out at any moment, and said it was possible someone was injured inside.

11:42 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Creek Road, between Kodiak Lane and Tiger Tail Road, reported the theft of necklaces during an open house. The reporting party said the real estate agent might know who did it.

Noon — A caller near McCourtney Road reported a small German shepherd-type dog running in the roadway.

12:49 p.m. — A 911 caller near Interstate 80 reported a male threw a female out of a vehicle.

12:51 p.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Dam Road reported a white Toyota truck with a dog locked inside for approximately four hours.

2:06 p.m. — A caller near Hillview Road and Julianna Way reported her husband fell off his tractor. The reporting party was following up to touch base with a social worker, as her partner, now hospitalized, was her caretaker.

2:31 p.m. — A caller near Francis Drive, between Robert Court and Ragan Way, reported a female claiming the reporting party stole the subject’s dog and gave it away. The reporting party said she has text messages from the subject asking the caller to rehome the dog.

2:32 p.m. — A caller near Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported two teenage girls and one teenage boy climbing on the roof and being destructive.

4:14 p.m. — A caller near Garden Lane and Penna Way reported three dogs came at the reporting party while he was walking and one bit his hand.

6:23 p.m. — A caller near Talking Pines Road and Tervetuloa Lane reported he heard subjects screaming “call the police.”

7:41 p.m. — A caller from CHP, near Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way, reported an attempted double stop of a Nissan sedan, which continued at 105 mph.

7:49 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Oakhurst Drive reported a black garbage bag that appeared to have human hair or a wig in it just before the bridge.

— Rebecca O’Neil