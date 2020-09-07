Nevada County police blotter: Mountain lion reported walking through traffic

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane, near Lindley Avenue, reported a male subject throwing knives at trees.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a vehicle had been parked for 30 minutes, and the neither of two subjects inside the vehicle would make eye contact when he drove by.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Providence Mine Road, reported a loud party.

Saturday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Lindley Avenue reported vandalism to a political yard sign.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Sacramento Street, reported a truck moved close to her while she was riding a bicycle, not giving her 3 feet of space, and revved the engine.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a business was playing very loud music.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Gold Flat Road, reported a mountain lion walking in traffic.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:21 p.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way, near Shooting Star Lane, reported theft of jewelry a year and a half ago.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive, near Alta Street, reported a dog had arrived on their porch and they couldn’t keep it overnight.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road, near Ocelot Drive, reported a vehicle driving up and down their driveway. The caller stated a male subject in the vehicle was last heard saying, “Oh, they’re home.”

9:54 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Via Vista, reported some people got out of two vehicles and the caller saw flashes of light. The caller thought they may be taking pictures.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Lake Road, near Moscove Road, reported multiple campers who refused to pay for their site.

Saturday

1:22 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road, near Harmony Estates Road, reported friends and family of their landlord have been parking in front of their doorway, making it difficult for the caller to access the residence as they are disabled.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive, near Running M Drive, reported a vehicle had been left in a ditch on their property.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Mercury Drive, near Highgrade Lane, reported they went to pick up their mail from a former residence and their former landlord refused to give it to them.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Mustang Valley Place, reported there was a subject throwing beer bottles out of his vehicle.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Maybert Road reported approximately 20 subjects were trespassing on a neighbor’s property.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Glenshire Drive, near Hirschdale Drive, reported they had stopped to ask a person whose vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road if they were OK, and the driver confirmed they were. The caller stated they still thought the situation was “sketchy”.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported loud music they described as vulgar coming from a boat.

11:18 p.m. — A caller from Vintage Drive, near Harvest Way, reported a rock had been thrown through their window while they were away.

— Victoria Penate