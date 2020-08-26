Nevada County police blotter: More vandalism reported in Grass Valley

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a transient screaming obscenities.

9:52 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported her building was again vandalized.

10:19 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism to a building.

1:37 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman passed out by the side of a business. She was breathing, but hadn’t responded to the caller.

7:17 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported that his neighbor and the neighbor’s son attached him. He didn’t know what provoked it. Officers made an arrest.

9 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported that his father was arrested for assault. The victim then contacted the caller, trying to get him to fight.

Nevada COUNTY Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

1:38 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Mountain Rose Road, reported vandalism to her grandmother’s vehicle. Someone put cement caulking on the vehicle’s handles and mustard on the vehicle. The caller at 4:53 a.m. said the suspect had returned. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

2:33 a.m. — A caller on Lodgepole Drive, near Silver Pine Drive, reported that her husband had been physically violent with her that day. She left the house to call authorities, adding that she’d been kept hostage for the past 30 minutes. The caller said multiple children were sleeping inside the home. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

2:44 a.m. — A caller on Newtown Road, near Kentucky Flat Road, reported that her ex-boyfriend stole her gun, wallet and flashlight. He then crashed his Harley down the street.

10:45 a.m. — A caller on Meadow Lake Road, near Moscove Road, reported that an ex-boyfriend stole her fifth wheel and all her belongings.

4:12 p.m. — A caller on Iron Rock Road, near Pine View Drive, asked what he could do to stop the father of his girlfriend’s child from extorting him. The caller said the suspect has collected money from him for over two years, making threats to take the child if he didn’t pay. Now the caller has no cash.

4:40 p.m. — A caller on Nishinam Gulch Road, near Fenton Way, reported that a house was burglarized. The caller found items missing and confronted the suspect about it, saying he’d call police if the belongings weren’t returned.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

5:06 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a man kept driving around town in a black, older convertible muscle car while looking at people. The caller thought it was suspicious.

8:46 p.m. — A caller on North Pine Street, near Commercial Street, reported two men eating. One of them then got up and punched the other man. The suspect then left.

— Alan Riquelmy