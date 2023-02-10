Grass Valley Police Department
2:25 a.m. – A confused and skittish woman was spotted on security cameras in a parking lot on Glasson Way. Security guards coaxed her inside, but she was unwilling to speak to them. When officers arrived, she requested mental health services.
7:54 a.m. – A reporting party on Colfax street said she just saw a fur coat that was stolen from her listed for sale on Craig’slist. Officers will follow up.
9:34 a.m. – A reporting caller on Minnie St. said that a person was curled up on the ground and not moving near the play structure in Condon Park. Officers responded with a welfare check.
10:47 a.m. – Trespassing was reported on Sutton Way and Brunswick Rd. where a transient was camped out in the bathroom with his belongings spread out everywhere. Reporting party is unsure how he got in there without a key.
10:51 a.m. – An abandoned black Honda that appeared to be vandalized, was stashed in the bushes on Sutton Way and Brunswick Rd.
11:31 a.m. – A motorcycle was stolen overnight from the Hospitality House area on Sutton Way. Reporting party requested a report to be filed.
12:57 p.m. – A reporting party calling from Church St. said that his Vespa was stolen from his property but he was not sure when exactly. The reporting party was unwilling to answer the dispatcher’s questions.
1:36 p.m. – A wallet that was found on Bank St. and S. Auburn St. was turned in to the GVPD.
2:13 p.m. – A dog trapped in a hot car trying to crawl out through a crack in the window was reported on E. Main St. and Stewart St.
3:04 p.m. – Homeless people were reported to be cutting down trees and using the wood for warming fires on E. Bennett St. and Union Jack St. Extra patrols of the area were assigned and NCSO was notified.
4:29 p.m. – A reporting party calling from Fawcett St. said his ex-wife has violated a peaceful contact order between the two of them by sending threatening phone messages and somehow hacking into his phone and changing the voicemail message. The man said he has several text messages where his ex- wife admits to doing it and is laughing about it.
4:44 p.m. – A disturbance was reported by a reporting party watching a neighbor who was acting as if under the influence of drugs on So. Auburn St. and Stacey Lane. The subject is in and out of the complex and wearing a black hoodie that says “crown” on it.
4:58 p.m. – A black male in a puffy black jacket was reported to be talking to nobody walking toward the Circle K an Bank St. and So. Auburn St. officers did a welfare check.
6:09 p.m. – A 911 caller at a KFC on Nevada City HWY and East Main St. said a customer who was upset over her order threw the food at one of the employees. A warning was issued by officers.
7:54 p.m. – A caller who says her ex-husband and mother-in-law won;t let her speak to her children even though she has a court order.
Nevada City Police Department
1:24 a.m. – A caller from Old Washington Road reported that a bear mother and two cubs are back at her front door.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:10 a.m. – A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported she had been drinking at a party and felt unsafe reporting negative injuries, but was with a friend who is not wanting to leave. An additional 911 call stated everyone who was there is now leaving in vehicles leaving her behind saying she was cold and thinks she is going to have a seizure. While land line with Cal Fire the caller changed her mind and said she no longer needed an ambulance.
9:52 a.m. – A caller reported a large chunk of concrete in the roadway along McCourtney Road near Larkspur Lane. The call was transferred to CHP.
10:55 a.m. – Trespassing was reported along Coyote Street near Highway 49 after the reporting party reported multiple tents set up on private property and would like the camp moved along.
11:06 a.m. – A probation search was conducted along Pleasant Valley Road near Cliff Road.
12:43 p.m. – A reporting party off of Slate Creek/Ridge Road reported illegal dumping in progress by a dark blue jeep dumping out multiple items on the side of the roadway.
12:47 p.m. – A caller off of Highway 49 in front of the Brass Rail in North San Juan, said she was involved in an altercation by a woman at the thrift store who said she knew someone who wanted to kill her. When leaving the store a male knocked her phone out of her hand. “Monster John” started ripping someone’s dreads out, and the caller fled the scene.
2:48 p.m. – A reporting party from Brooks Road reported that someone has been calling her phone over and over since this morning, whispering. The reporting party blocked the number but the caller keeps creating online numbers to continue calling and requested contact.
3:48 p.m. – A 911 caller of of Round Valley Circle reported an elderly woman walking around her loop and she doesn’t know where she is and who she is. The caller called back to say that the woman is being walked home by a neighbor who recognized her.
4:06 p.m. – A reporting party off of Alta Hill Mine Road said he was attacked when he was walking home with his son stating a suspect named “Johnny” punched him and then threw him in the NID water and tried to choke him underwater. They struggled for awhile and then the reporting party and his son ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, wearing all black, with long black hair and a beard. A report was taken.
9:49 p.m. – CHP called to advise they received a 911 call from Three Sevens Place stating “winner winner chicken dinner, who will be the first to die in the county for not hauling my husband off to jail,” the caller then disconnected.
– Marianne Boll-See
– Elias Funez