Nevada County police blotter: Mom who just gave birth tests positive for meth, child taken by authorities

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

12:57 a.m. — A man from Primrose Lane was arrested and charged with domestic battery after his wife called police saying that he had punched her in the face. The woman initially called and said she thought her nose was broken, after she and her husband had been engaged in a physical altercation. Police arrived and contacted the husband, who was arrested and served with an emergency protective order prohibiting him from having contact with the woman.

2:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a heated verbal altercation between six people in front of the caller’s house, which escalated when one of the men involved was apparently pushed violently to the ground. A police report was taken of the incident, but no arrests were made.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Linden Avenue reported a car parked in the middle of the street with two men apparently passed out in the vehicle.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way, near Sierra Nevada Memorial Way, reported a mother of a newborn who had tested positive for methamphetamine. The caller was a hospital staff member who said they were supposed to report the incident to the woman’s probation officer. Police were contacted and the newborn was later handed over to county Child Protective Services.





5:55 p.m. — A man reported that his brother had been assaulted at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Dorsey Drive. The man said that his brother had been pushed, and that they were armed and ready to defend themselves with multiple knives and a BB gun.

8:34 p.m. — A man calling from an apartment complex on the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported that two men were trying to fight him. The man reporting the incident said that the two were upset about a dog owned by a friend of the man that had been barking incessantly.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2:39 p.m. — A caller in the area of Oregon Creek advised that there were several naked people in the creek who were also doing illegal drugs. The call had poor reception and the incident was transferred to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

4:18 p.m. — A woman calling from Evensham Place, near Rolands Way, reported that her husband-in-law had just tried to strangle the woman’s daughter. The man, who had ran off after the incident, was apparently under the influence of drugs, according to the daughter.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road, near Cordell Court and Lava Rock Avenue, reported a $175,000 piece of machinery had been stolen from him. There was no further description of the machinery given except that it is used to mow down vegetation. California Highway Patrol was dispatched to handle the incident.

10:39 p.m. — An Airbnb owner from Clover Valley Road, near Rainbow and Fay roads, requested that police remove guests at her residence that were apparently throwing a 15-person party and violating the property owner’s rules.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

3:01 p.m. — A caller from East Broad and Main streets reported a man walking around in only his underwear who was intoxicated and apparently having a manic episode.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported that a car had rolled up and an occupant had flung a glass bottle at the caller who was walking on the sidewalk. The car was described as a light brown Toyota Tacoma, with a female driver with tattoos and a younger male in the passenger’s seat.

— Stephen Wyer