Nevada County police blotter: Mom leaves 11-year-old son at home sick to go party at Burning Man

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

10:26 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Torrey Pines Drive reported that their front and garage doors had been egged by an unknown individual.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported an issue with a female customer who was refusing to leave when asked to do so.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Street, near Sunrise Heights and Ridge Road, reported three men in a pickup truck who were apparently circling around the business repeatedly in a suspicious manner.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Donner Lake Scenic Overlook reported a driver of a Toyota Landcruiser who was purportedly intoxicated, swerving all over the roadway and holding an open container of alcohol in their hand while driving.





7:17 p.m. — A caller from a health clinic on East Empire Street reported that someone had physically assaulted a patient while the patient was intoxicated and asleep in their bed.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Woodridge Drive, near Higgins Road, reported that someone had been stalking him for several days now. The caller requested extra police patrols in his neighborhood.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Deer Creek Trail reported that a 13-year-old juvenile pulled a 3-inch knife on him.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Tribute Trail reported an intoxicated man who crashed his bike and was trying to run away. The man was contacted by deputies, who called an ambulance due to the subject’s severe head injuries sustained in the crash.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Brock Road, near Zion Street and Lindley Avenue, reported that her 11-year-old cousin was left home alone and sick by his mother, who had left town to attend the Burning Man festival in Nevada. A police report was taken of the incident.

— Stephen Wyer