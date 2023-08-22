Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:35 pm. – A caller from Neal Street reported an unresponsive female in a vehicle however they made contact and alcohol bottles were detected on the floorboards. An arrest was made.
6:42 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported two subjects were charging their Tesla and their children were skateboarding. The caller told them they couldn’t skate there, which made the parents upset.
9:41 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reporteda male subject passed out on the sidewalk. The caller yelled out to him but did not get a response. An additional caller reported the same. An arrest was made.
Nevada City Police Department
11:12 a.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported he had fallen and had cuts all over his hands. He called back and said he didn’t need any help after all.
10:46 p.m. — A caller from Hawke Lane reported seeing subjects on her property with flashlights. She had noticed several items missing from outside her residence the past couple days.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:16 a.m. – A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported her cat caught a bat in her home. The caller had a scratch on her foot, but it was unknown if the scratch came from the cat or the bat. The caller was looking for some direction.
9:03 a.m. – A caller from Brindle Pony Road reported a naked male who shot four to five rounds towards the caller who was riding horseback in the area.
5:08 p.m. – A caller of McCourtney Road advised he has photos of a subject who has been trespassing on his property. The subject came onto the property with a loader and backhoe. The subject dug several areas and then covered them. The caller believes he buried evidence, possible firearms on the property.
6:02 p.m. – A caller from reported his ex-girlfriend just assaulted him and stole the discs from his disc golf bag.
9:42 p.m. – A caller from Robust Way reported a power line and tree down in the roadway.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
2:13 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a suspect pulled a knife on him and took his backpack.
2:12 p.m. – A caller from Gates Place reported a cold assault that took place about an hour prior. The caller had been unable to call 911 as his phone was dead.
4:43 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a female who ran out the side door with a bunch of stuff and got into a vehicle.
6:10 p.m. – A caller who works for Cal Trans called from Highway 20 at Brunswick Road reported two subjects walking on the shoulder of the highway and are possibly the ones who keep vandalizing the fence in that area.
Nevada City Police Department
11:19 a.m. — A caller from King Hiram Lane reported they had a neighbor’s vehicle towed due to ongoing parking issues. The neighbor went over and started banging on their door. The parties separated and the subkect was regretful for punching the door. Apologies were issued and the parties with comfortable with the resolution.
8:09 p.m. — A caller from Union Street reported a very potent smell coming from inside and was worried something may be dead inside.
10:55 p.m — A from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a subject lying in the roadway between Highway 49 and Wet Hill Road. The subject said he was exhausted and needed to get to the top of the hill.
Nevada City Sheriff Office
10:19 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported they took money out from the ATM and forgot to grab it. The bank was telling the caller they needed to file a police report to request camera footage.
1:21 p.m. – A caller from Bowman Lake reported someone on the far east shore shot at two kayakers on the lake. The caller stated no one could see the subject(s) due to the tree cover. The caller said he kayakers seemed to be okay and had been waving their hands in the direction of the tree line. The caller believed the shots were coming from the day use side, and would be standing by.
3:59 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported two possibly missing paddle boarders. The caller stated they had been out for about 20 minutes. Both had life jackets on. A second 911 call reported the subjects have returned and help was no longer needed.
8:18 p.m. – A caller from New Rome Road reported a neighbor just threw a garbage can at their house and it almost hit their window. The caller was unsure where the subject was and kept advising this was a hate crime.
11:20 p.m. – A caller from West Drive stated to dispatch that they needed to turn the power off to avoid a fire with the wind. The caller told dispatch to contact PG&E and then hung up.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:36 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported someone stealing stuff from the store. Security stopped the subject and now the subject was yelling and screaming, saying “This is my…stuff!”
10:59 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male with a large metal pole, swinging it in the air and hitting things with it.
Nevada City Police Department
1:50 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a female wanting to leave but the caller had her keys. Females were heard yelling in the background.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:37 a.m. – A caller from Sleepy Hollow Way reported their dog is bringing back items found on the above property of the house, including bones and a human’s belt. The caller’s husband believed they were animal bones.
3:59 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported she was on the jetski and was being harassed by someone else on the lake. The caller stated the boat was driving erratically and almost hit the caller and was throwing items at the caller. Later, her husband went out on the jetskis and was being chased by who they thought were the original subjects.
6:33 p.m. – A 911 caller advised they were stuck on a mountain. Dispatch tried to obtain a location and the caller was upset, saying they aren’t from here and to send help. The caller disconnected. An area check surrounding the coordinates and were unable to locate anyone or any vehicle in distress.
10:39 p.m. – An S22T plane was heading to Truckee and was overdue. They were last heard from them 20 miles east of Truckee. The caller had a search out for them. There was at least one person on board. An area check was completed but the plane was not located. Attempted contact with unsuccessful after hours, as was contact with the aviation company.
—Jennifer Nobles