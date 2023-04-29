Nevada County Sheriff
1:59 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances were cleared by contact after a caller from Cypress Point Court reported she is being harassed by people that are “copies”.
8:05 a.m. — Threats were cleared by contact after a caller from Lava Cap Mine Road stated that she just opened a bag and got black powder all over her. She keeps getting calls from craigslist for things she has not posted.
9:00 a.m. – Trespassing was cleared by contact off of Dixon Road after a caller from Nevada County Behavioral Health reported a subject in jail who owns the listed property has squatters at his residence.
9:45 a.m. – A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported her dog is missing and thinks her ex or step daughter took the dog.
11:52 a.m. – A caller off of LaBarr Pines Drive reported a possible bullet hole in her window. It was determined to not be a bullet from a firearm.
12:30 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a reckless driving black Porsche driving southbound along Highway 49 at Alta Sierra Drive.
1:23 p.m. – A reporting party stated that she may have seen the two missing juveniles at Safeway around 11:30 a.m. yesterday.
2:58 p.m. – A 911 caller from Pekolee Drive reported a possible tractor fire however they were able to get the tractor turned off before a fire started.
3:44 p.m. – A reporting party off of East Main Street said that the missing juvenile girls were at the laundromat around 10:00 a.m. They were inside for a little while looking to be getting ready to go anywhere and then they took off on foot down Dorsey.
3:47 p.m. – A fraud call was cleared by contact after a reporting party off of Cherry Creek Road reported someone is making a GoFund Me account for her son who passed and she knows nothing about it.
4:13 p.m. – A theft report was taken from a caller off of Cherry Creek Road after the reporting party reported the theft of a firearm from her son’s vehicle.
4:16 p.m. – Trespassing was reported off of Names Drive after a 911 caller reported his ex-wife just broke into the house through the dog door. He can see her from his security cameras and says that there is a restraining order in place. The suspect was wearing medical scrubs and was gone on arrival.
5:03 p.m. – A caller from Nathan Way reported his phone that was stolen on 4/23 is now plotting down in Fresno.
6:46 p.m. – A caller from Nevada County reported that a week ago he saw a vehicle hit another vehicle and then take off. The caller went after that vehicle and when he did he saw two juveniles in the vehicle that looked similar to one of the missing juveniles.
7:59 p.m. – A caller off of Ringtail Road reported his parent’s Chiweenie got out of the house within the past hour and goes by “Nilla”.
8:01 p.m. – A 911 caller from Reno, Nv reports a subject has eyes on the runaway juveniles from Nevada County at Circus Circus and the reporting party wanted the ETA of Reno PD. The RP was advised to call Reno PD.
10:34 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 and Crestview Drive said a mountain lion was hit by a passing motorist. The mountain lion is on the side of the road and not moving. The caller was standing by in a lifted pickup.
Nevada City Police Department
4:52 p.m. – A caller off of Ridge Road reported that he is being harassed by a group of juveniles and states they have been messing with his vehicles. The juveniles were contacted and stated that the reporting party was yelling at them.
7:54 p.m. – A caller from Hirschman’s Pond stated a subject is running a radio controlled boat in the pond and is scaring away the water foul.
Grass Valley Police Department
8:02 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her cat is stuck in a baby gate and she doesn’t know what to do. While land line, the cat was able to get out of the gate and no longer requested response.
10:54 a.m. — Trespassing was reported off of LaMarque Court after the reporting party said someone was in her house without permission. Pest Control came and saw someone in the house and the RP gave him permission to enter the home. When pest control entered, he found a male subject asleep in her bed who was claiming he lived there. The subject finally left house. The RP believes the subject confused the house for a house two doors down.
12:57 p.m. – A reporting party off of Mill and Main Street found a phone and would like to turn it in and is standing by in the GVPD lobby. The property was collected.
4:22 p.m. – A reporting party off of Sutton Way reported seeing multiple drug deals happening in the parking lot for the past few days meeting with different people throughout the day going between the back of CVS and has been hiding items.
4:55 p.m. – A 911 caller from Minnie Park reported three teens on the big slide at the very top smoking and playing inappropriate music and children are trying to play up there.
6:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances resulted in the arrest of an adult after a reporting party off of Bank Street reported a female with a shopping cart in the parking lot of the business running the cart into vehicles and snooping from car to car.
9:25 p.m. – A reporting party was land line with dispatch wanting to fight and making odd statements, possibly in front of the police department. The adult was arrested.
11:27 p.m. – A 911 caller reported that while out on walk off of Dorsey Drive near the Grass Valley Terrace Apartments, he saw a car that was parked for sale that appeared to be in the process of breaking into by two subjects possibly working together. They were unable to be located.
— Elias Funez