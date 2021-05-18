Nevada County police blotter: Missing father is found

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hazel Lane reported that his 79-year-old father, who had been previously reported as missing, had been found safely.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from a senior residential living community on Eureka Street reported multiple thefts on the property that had occurred recently. The caller said that some other residents in the complex had decided not to report the incidents to police, even in one case where a suspect was allegedly caught in the act of stealing.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an ongoing issue concerning two juveniles on top of the store throwing windshield wipers off the roof.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the McKnight overpass reported a driver of a Green Nissan SUV that had fallen asleep in his car near a shopping center. When police checked on the driver, they discovered that the driver seemed intoxicated and was in possession of some illegal narcotic substances. It was also later found that the driver was operating a stolen vehicle. The driver was taken to jail on multiple charges.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Pine Street reported that her basement door had been broken into. The caller said that this had occurred before and was an ongoing issue.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:49 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Lake Wildwood Drive reported that a former tenant of hers had written her a bad check. The caller said that she did not wish to press charges at the time.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Kimberly Court reported a situation involving a juvenile the caller believed was being abused by their stepfather.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Broken Oak Court, near Penn Valley Drive, reported that her ex-husband was making threats toward their daughter.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported that a woman was holding a teddy bear while smoking a narcotic substance.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported that surveillance images had captured a group of people trespassing on his property while he was not home.

— Stephen Wyer