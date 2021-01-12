Nevada County police blotter: Mini bike-riding man reported doing drug deals in parking lot
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
9:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported finding credit cards, which were collected.
9:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong way driver. An elderly woman was refusing to get out of her vehicle, and someone drove her, in her vehicle, to a store on Freeman Lane.
12:18 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a large amount of people eating inside a business.
2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Castlemont Drive reported people with no masks yelling and drinking alcohol, and called it a “super-spreader event.”
5:45 p.m. — A man reported he had been threatened by his marijuana dealer over a woman, and requested extra patrols.
8:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported a suspicious vehicle with the driver claiming to have broken down. A person was cited on suspicion of having false tabs and a false license plate.
10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone pulled a gun on another person. A report was taken.
Monday
10:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported the building had been tagged.
12:35 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported the theft of a purse.
1:39 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a person drove up and hit the caller with a car door.
3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported seeing five drug deals with the dealer leaving on a mini-bike. He could not be located.
3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Hill Street reported someone had removed political signs and thrown them in yards.
5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a skateboarder and a bicyclist “riding off the tables.”
11:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a Volkswagen Jetta. A “be on the lookout“ alert was issued.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
8:17 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Little Valley Road reported multiple cars had hit a vehicle jack that was in the road, and were now disabled.
9:59 a.m. — A caller from Gracie and Big Blue roads reported finding bags full of stolen mail, as well as an entire mailbox.
10:48 a.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported the theft of gas.
11:10 a.m. — A caller from Claim Jumper Lane reported a vehicle had been broken into, with nothing taken.
11:30 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Gilmore Way reported two people stole the muffler off a truck.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Drive reported people came to a residence a week prior with guns and knives, and might have poisoned dogs. A report was taken.
11:58 a.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Drive reported identity theft with charges reversed by the bank.
3:12 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Laws Ranch Cross roads reported the theft of a generator.
4:54 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported someone threw an unknown object through a window in his house, possibly due to a political post he made on the Nextdoor app.
5:14 p.m. — A caller from Minnow Way reported his neighbor’s German shepherd bit him, breaking the skin.
6:07 p.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive and Highway 174 reported three or four people yelling and fighting in the street. A woman was yelling she had been punched in the face. They could not be located.
6:13 p.m. — Several callers from Vista Avenue and Sierra Drive reported hearing a gunshot. Nothing was located.
8:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported someone shot out the back window of a vehicle in a road rage incident that started in Auburn.
