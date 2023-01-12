Grass Valley Police Department
12:58 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported hearing a gunshot.
8:37 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported they believed someone living in the abandoned building next door. The caller could see smoke coming from the chimney, and someone called to have water turned on. A check of the perimeter of the house was conducted and there was no answer at the door and no sign of someone living inside. The caller would contact code compliance regarding the poor and unsafe condition of the house.
1:08 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported the traffic lights were not operating properly. The caller advised both lights were green at the same time. The caller stated she had almost been in a collision.
3:58 p.m. – A caller from Conaway Avenue reported a backed-up storm drain.
8:08 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested personal contact regarding neighbors being too loud upstairs. The caller was advised of 911 usage for emergencies.
9:15 p.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported seeing two subjects inside a vacant house. The caller could see subjects going past the windows filtered through a curtain, and the lights were on inside.
Nevada City Police Department
1:24 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported a subject who wanted the caller to move his car and when the caller didn’t, the subject threw a milkshake onto the side of the vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:03 a.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported a tree down, blocking the entire roadway.
9:02 a.m. – A caller from Keenan Way reported an injured deer on her property. It appeared to be a doe with her baby. On call back, the caller reported the doe had one injured back leg but was mobile and had left after the first call.
11:22 a.m. – A chain control information call stated Highway 80 was closed from Colfax, and Highway 20 closed at Nevada Street.
12:45 p.m. – A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported three cows in the roadway.
12:59 p.m. – A caller from Joseph Drive reported two trees appeared to be uprooted and about to fall.
1:10 p.m. – A caller from Ironclad Road reported a sick or injured coyote having seizures.
2:25 p.m. – A caller from Meadow Drive reported the subject who sold her the house was refusing to leave though the transaction had been completed.
3:36 p.m. – A caller from Cavanaugh Lane reported his tires were slashed. The caller requested law enforcement go to his house and scan for “speaker bugs” in his walls around the house that are speaking to him and harassing him. The caller said he was on medication but was not hearing voices. The caller said he’d had two tire blowouts and suspects the subject on the bug.
9:01 p.m. – A caller from Forrest Road reported a female screaming for help in the area.
—Jennifer Nobles