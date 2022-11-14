Nevada County Police Blotter: Men with masks say going to rob bank

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

1:22 p.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported he was driving and had windows down and got a strong smell as if something had died. The caller then saw a subject lying behind logs.

4:21 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a member of the Mexican cartel just came in and threatened him and his family.

4:40 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a puppy tied up outside of the business for about four hours and appeared to have been abandoned.

7:23 p.m. – A caller from Glenwood Road requested assistance regarding a drone that has been over her house every night for several nights.

11:03 p.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported a male in a vehicle harassing people in the parking lot.

11:48 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported four suspicious subjects trying to get into the locked gates in front of the apartment building.

Nevada City Police Department

7:07 p.m. – A caller from B Street reported his roommate’s girlfriend took the caller’s laundry out of the washing machine and told the caller he didn’t need to do laundry. The subject shoved the caller and threw his phone against the wall.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:01 a.m. – A caller from Buttercup Court reported a neighboring property with several dead animal parts spread around what appears to be a den.

4:52 p.m. – A caller from Carrie Drive reported they had a vacation home and a vehicle had been parked in the driveway on and off for several days. The caller received the information from his neighbor.

5:37 p.m. – A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported she was just shoved by her neighbor when the caller was moving branches.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

2:25 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject who kept walking back and forth into the parking lot and asking customers for items.

10:46 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported two men with masks on came through the drive-thru and said the were going to rob a bank.

11:31 p.m. – A caller from Horizon Circle reported she saw a subject running in the dark up the street. The caller also advised there was also a vehicle parked in front of the house with break lights.

Nevada City Police Department

9:15 a.m. – A caller from Gold Flat road reported a large truck blocking one lane of traffic.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

5:37 p.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported hearing six gunshots.

8:56 p.m. – A caller from Lawrence Way reported a taxi dropped someone off at a neighbor’s house that is supposed to be vacant right now. The caller advised sketchy people used to live in the address.

9:52 p.m. – A caller from Frontier Lane reported several people on her property; several people and vehicles. The caller could only provide a color description of the vehicle and suspected that there was drug activity because “What else would it be?”

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

3:25 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported multiple used needles and other garbage left in the garbage can.

6:57 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a bear inside a large dumpster. The caller advised the bear had been there for several days.

10:44 p.m. – A caller from Manor Drive reported a male came into her house. When the caller heard him, the caller walked into the kitchen and the male stated “wrong house” and left on foot.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:17 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an adult male subject sitting outside at the tables rolling a joint and drinking beers with two juveniles.

3:57 p.m. – A caller from Pioneer Road reported the theft of firewood, and it is an ongoing issue.

6:31 p.m. – A caller from Champion Road reported two subjects were howling at him, charged up a Taser, and were still in the bushes.

7:24 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a large tree blocking the roadway.

9:27 p.m. – A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported they have a cell tower on his property and noticed a truck near the tower. The caller confronted the driver of the truck and advised him of private property. The caller left to get dinner and came back and diesel was stolen from the generator.