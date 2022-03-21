Nevada County police blotter: Men argue over car ownership

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

11:16 a.m. — A 911 caller at Segsworth Way reported an argument between her daughter and her boyfriend. The caller thought the boyfriend was physically harming her daughter, with possible slapping heard.

4:58 p.m. — A caller at Harris Street reported a female transient in a tent in a field under a tree, screaming. She wasn’t currently screaming, and requested she be moved along.

6:21 p.m. — A 911 caller from Dorsey Drive reported her 22-year-old son had been throwing food and threatening her. She was in her vehicle in a parking lot, currently separated from the son but requested personal contact. Her son went out for some beer. However, if she remained gone too long her son will cause more of an issue. The subject was booked for criminal threats and battery.

10:05 p.m. — A 911 caller from Taylorville Road reported a woman in the drive-thru threatening to run over a delivery shipment. The restaurant was currently closed, and the subject was video taping the caller.





10:15 p.m. — A caller at Sutton Way reported a transient was loading up items after saying he had no money to pay for anything.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:45 a.m. — A caller at Retrac Way and Creek View Drive reported hearing five to six gunshots in a row, which sounded like a handgun. The caller was unsure how close they were, but believed they were from a nearby address. On call back more shots reported.

Saturday

7:18 a.m. — A caller at Dog Bar and Kurtz roads reported an auto burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Items taken from two vehicles included a purse, tools and children’s toys. The suspects have already used some credit cards. Caller said suspects would have had to access property on foot, as cameras did not spot them.

6 p.m. — CHP received a call from Kodama and Owl Creek roads regarding a victim of a dog attack. Medical assistance was en route. The dogs do not belong to the victim. The victim was actively being chased by dogs.

Saturday

12:11 p.m. — A caller at Norambagua Lane and Golden Star Road reported a dangerous camp on the road with 10 to 15 trailers. The caller said they thought they were making methamphetamine, and juveniles live on the property. Caller said they thought they are heavily armed.

9:30 p.m. — A caller at Stampede Dam and Stampede Meadows Road reported they stopped to assist a stranded motorist with a child. An adult left to contact a tow truck and they had not seen him since. They still had the child with them.

10:12 p.m. — A 911 caller from Heesche Avenue and Highway 49 reported a fight between multiple males. The caller heard men yelling. On 911 call back, the caller stated they were concerned there is an assault occurring, though they had not seen and only heard what seemed like a subject being muffled. Caller called 911 again, stating the subjects got into a small vehicle, and believed they were drunk and mugging a woman. They were still on the property.

Sunday

5:06 p.m. — A caller at La Barr Meadows and Dog Bar roads reported he was attacked by several dogs 20 minutes before, but declined medical attention. Caller’s wife called back and said the dog was not vaccinated and her husband will need medical attention. They were advised to get medical assistance and a deputy would call back.

5:46 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Ironclad Road reported a gunshot from a residence known to law enforcement. A gold Ford F-250 pickup just sped away on Rough and Ready Highway toward Penn Valley.

7:38 p.m. — A caller at Alta Sierra and Lower Circle drives reported her daughter as a runaway. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants. The girl left a note in her room. She was entered into the missing and unidentified persons section. A be on the lookout was sent to the Redding, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Placer and Sacramento sheriff’s offices.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:52 a.m. — A caller at the Commercial and Broad street parking lot reported a woman in a sleeping bag lying in the driveway. She had not moved for 15 minutes. The caller could only see her hair, but recognized her as possibly being a transient who carries a sleeping bag when he gets coffee.

8:05 p.m. — A caller at North Pine Street reported a man on the side of the building near a trash pit, lying face down, with a large dog that appeared to be unconscious and not responsive.

Saturday

8:34 p.m. — A 911 caller from Argall Way and Searls Avenue reported a male kicking and banging a car in a parking lot. The male was threatening a female inside.

Sunday

6:49 a.m. — A 911 caller from a Nevada Street parking lot reported an argument over a white Toyota Corolla. One man stated the vehicle was his, but the caller was adamant the vehicle was instead his. There was no physical confrontation, but the situation was escalating.

— William Roller