Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:30 a.m. – A caller from Linden Avenue requested assistance regarding complaints that the street wasn’t plowed and the caller needed to get to the drug store and the market. The caller stated she didn’t know what she wanted GVPD to do about it, but was requesting help.
9:58 a.m. – A caller from Race Street reported that a female transient was standing in the middle of the roadway, causing people to drive around her. The caller requested help but refused to give his name and disconnected.
10:20 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported a vehicle ran into the back of his vehicle and the woman was causing a scene and was yelling.
11:37 a.m. – A caller from Blight Road requested a plow of the road and the area in front of her mailbox.
11:44 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a subject across the street yelling and screaming.
2:35 p.m. – A caller Whispering Pines Lane reported a subject walking down the road barefoot and carrying a screwdriver.
8:41 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a female and a male, and the caller went to go invite them into the warming shelter and the female was so intoxicated she couldn’t stand up. The male’s pants were down and both seem disoriented.
11:49 p.m. – A caller from Ivy Street requested assistance in regard to someone on Nevada County Peeps making threats toward the caller and saying they know where they live.
Nevada City Police Department
4:00 p.m. – A caller from Nursery Street stated she had been without power since Feb. 28 and was wondering if there was a place she could shower. The caller was advised to call local gyms to see if she could purchase a day pass. The caller said she is disabled and had no way to get there. Dispatch suggested she call a cab.
10:49 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a female screaming in the street. The caller couldn’t see the female but could hear her, and said she had to be somewhere really close to the caller’s house.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:28 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported she had no food or water due to the power being out since Saturday. The caller had called on the business line several times and would not relay this information to dispatch. The caller declined evacuation when offered.
8:32 a.m. – A caller from Moon Shadow Drive requested assistance regarding a snow cat delivering some gas that the caller had for them. Contact was made with the resident requesting fuel delivery. Caller was informed that Search And Rescue was rescuing people and would not be delivering items.
9:19 a.m. – A caller from Bloomfield Court reported her friends and their baby were running low on supplies and needed to be extracted from the premises. They were out of heat and had a place to stay. The caller reported that she heard the couple had wood and water and canceled the welfare check.
10:31 a.m. – A caller from Cooper Road reported an elderly woman whose heater had gone out and needed to be evacuated.
11:18 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported she, two other adults, ad a dog required extraction from the home as they were snowed in with no power, heat, or food. On call back, the caller reported everyone was able to get out and were safe.
1:32 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a male subject laying on the side of road. An additional caller reported the same.
1:37 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported she lost her wallet over a year ago and believed someone was using her I.D.
1:44 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported she hadn’t heard from an employee since Wednesday afternoon and was very concerned as she was out of water and electricity and was attempting to “go down the hill” and hadn’t heard from her since.
2:49 p.m. – A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported they received a call from someone who just wanted to put in an information call. The caller stated there was no emergency but there could b in a few days and they may not have access to phones and wanted people to know they were there. One of the subjects had recent surgery and none of them were healthy enough to make the mile hike to road access.
3:39 p.m. – A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported he was out of electricity, propane, wood, and heat and requested someone extract him. The caller said he had no place to go. The subject was rescued by Search And Rescue.
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Broadmoor Court saw smoke but realized it was his neighbor’s barbecue.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported her husband was missing from the residence. The spouse was supposed to just go to the shed to get firewood and they couldn’t find him. The caller called back and advised the subject was located and was safe.
7:16 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a truck with a light bar doing tricks in the snow. The caller felt they were being unsafe.
10:07 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported hearing four to five shots, possibly from a shot gun. An additional caller reported the same.
11:44 p.m. – A caller from Blue Tent School Road requested assistance getting to a hotel, advising they were out of gas, had no power, and were low on oxygen.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:34 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject waving his arms and stepping into the road. The caller slowed down and rolled the window down to ask what was wrong and the subject tried opening the door and yelled for the caller to take him to the grocery store.
8:50 a.m. – A caller from East Berryhill Drive reported a transient behind a business who was acting suspicious and the caller started filming him and as soon as he noticed her he immediately left. The caller believed he was scoping it out.
11:07 a.m. – A caller from Chapel Street reported finding a smashed cell phone while shoveling snow. The caller stated a few days ago there were officers nearby looking for stuff on the ground, and the caller was unsure if they were possibly looking for the phone.
12:56 p.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle stuck in the roadway, blocking traffic. An additional caller reported the same.
2:16 p.m. – A caller from Butler Street stated that her neighbor was “unstable” and leaving her vehicle partially blocking the roadway. The subject was outside of the house screaming.
3:15 p.m. – A caller asked for a ride to Wendy’s. The caller as advised of proper of 911 and law enforcement are not taxis.
4:44 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a subject who was lying on the rock wall. The caller believed the subject was possibly under the influence.
6:21 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male wearing a hoodie stole beer and went into the bathroom.
7:55 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a male wearing all black who appeared to be digging a hole in the middle of the roadway and lying in the dug hole.
Nevada City Police Department
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported her neighbor tried to het into her house and has a habit of walking into other people’s homes.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:58 a.m. – A caller from Hopeful Hill Road reported three or four people were trying to get into the caller’s home. The caller was unsure who the people were. The male said he heard something and his dog started barking which caused the caller to phone 911.
9:45 a.m. – A caller from Owl Creek Road reported a cluster of mailboxes had been destroyed.
9:58 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 reported they were broken down and had been waiting for a tow for three hours. AAA called and said the tow wasn’t coming, and advised the caller to dial 911.
11:55 a.m.1– A caller from Tiger Lily Lane reported that he had no power and was told by PG&E to call 911 to report it as PG&E was telling him power was on. The caller was advised to call PG&E back as the lone was not sagging or down.
1:49 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported the traffic light was skipping a cycle and there were approximately 20 cars backed up.
4:59 p.m. – A caller from Casa Loma Drive stated that a dog that attacked him that wasn’t supposed to be outside was out.
5:49 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a pole hanging over the roadway.
8:07 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported “automatic weapons” being fired. An additional call on the business line reported gun shots on the east side of Squirrel Creek.
10:37 p.m. – A caller from Brewer Road reported a guest came into his home, made threats, and took his cell phone. The caller had left the home and drove to a location where he could use a phone, and didn’t feel safe returning to his property without law enforcement.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:07 a.m. – A caller from Walsh Street reported when she was driving home from work the previous day she couldn’t get her car all the way up the hill and left it parked facing the wrong way. The caller requested information on whether or not she would be ticketed and what she should do.
9:20 a.m. – A caller from Crown Point Court reported the roof collapsed on the building the previous night, and requested someone turn off the gas.
10:26 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female in front of the business, causing a disturbance by screaming and yelling. At the time of the call the female was on the ground in front of another business, continuing to scream and yell at people.
—Jennifer Nobles
12:44 p.m. – A caller from Fiddick Lane reported a vehicle parked and was blocking three driveways. On call back, the caller advised they pushed the vehicle out of the way and it was no longer blocking.
3:37 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street requested a check on a male with a handle of rum passing out.
4:19 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported large potholes in the roadway that need to be filled and are causing a hazard.
6:37 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a male refusing to leave the bathroom. The subject had been in there for 25 minutes.
8:26 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported a verbal altercation in the street involving approximately three subjects. An additional call reported several subjects and a loud gunshot. The 911 caller reported his friend just got shot. It was unknown where the subject was with the firearm.
9:26 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject left on foot, taking their wheelchair.
Nevada City Police Department
12:44 p.m. – A caller from Church Street reported a male subject sleeping on a stoop. The caller stated he walked by at 8:30 a.m. and the subject was verbal and coherent and the caller advised him of the warming shelter.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:20 a.m. – A caller from Old Mine Road reported a downed tree near a power line. The caller stated PG&E had advised they don’t want anyone near the tree due to the power line. The caller stated the tree was blocking vehicles from leaving.
11:49 a.m. – A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported she had no heat or gas and needed assistance shoveling her driveway. The caller was advised sheriffs could not shovel her driveway or bring her gas but they could take her out of the residence to someplace else. The caller stated she couldn’t leave because her house plants would die and her pipes would freeze if she couldn’t keep the house warm.
12:35 p.m. – A caller from Duggans Road reported there were subjects stealing firewood. The caller said this is the second time. The caller confronted them and they left but the caller requested assistance since it’s an ongoing issue.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported he was leaving the Bay Area the next day to pick up a friend in Reno and CHP couldn’t advise him if his sedan that is a rear wheel drive needed chains on the front tires. The caller was advised Highway 80 was closed and the caller got upset saying “that doesn’t matter; I need to know about chains.” The caller was advised to call a tow company to see if they could advise him on how to put chains on his vehicle. The caller insisted a deputy call and advise him.
1:41 p.m. – A caller from Boreal Ridge Road demanded that the road be plowed so that 13 vehicles could get out.
4:39 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Avenue reported she was given information that a vehicle went into a patio. Per CHP, the suspect was trying to make entry and stated he was going to shoot it up. No weapons were seen. The subject was described as being heavily tattooed and had been drinking for several hours, making bizarre statements, and crying.
8:01 p.m. – A caller from Cooper Road requested crews plow Cooper from Blue Tent up to Madrone Springs. Contact was made with County Roads who advised crews were already working on it.
10:08 p.m. – A caller from Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported she was stranded in the roadway. Her vehicle was stuck in the snow and possibly ran out of gas or had a mechanical issue.