Nevada County police blotter: Mans says ex pointed gun at him, stole his identity

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:22 a.m. — A caller from an inn on the 100 block of Bank Street reported that customers had complained about a group of “shifty looking” people walking around the premises who were acting suspiciously and appeared to be casing the area.

9:36 a.m. — A woman calling from outside a business on the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a man who was violating a restraining order that the woman had against him by approaching her. The caller added that she believed that the man was carrying a firearm.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from South School Street reported that her sister’s boyfriend had allegedly shattered a window at her house and taken their child, in an escalation of an ongoing custody dispute.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive and Sutton Way reported a road rage incident between two vehicles that were allegedly ramming each other. One vehicle was described as a Durango and the other as a sedan.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported two motorcycles that the caller said were behaving aggressively and pushing other vehicles off the roadway.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 49 and Brewer Road reported that a woman had pointed a loaded gun at him. The caller said that the woman was his ex-girlfriend and that she had been behaving erratically after their breakup, and had also tried to steal his identity for reasons that were unclear. The caller described the firearm that his ex pointed at him as a .357 Magnum.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Lime Kiln Road, near Bald Hill Road and Julisa Court, reported that he had been physically assaulted by his father and wanted to press charges.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road, near Osdick Court and Hobnob Way, reported hearing a gunshot nearby. The caller said that the gunshot sounded like it had come from a high caliber weapon.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a man whom the caller said was waving around a chainsaw and behaving erratically.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way near the cross streets of Brock Road and Reward Street reported a man who appeared to be heavily intoxicated that was falling all over the road and had an open wound in his head.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from a business near Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported a man who was walking around the business, behaving oddly, and harassing customers with verbal comments. The man, described as an older white male with a white beard and a gray t-shirt, was also identified as having made an erroneous 911 call earlier in the day.

— Stephen Wyer