Grass Valley Police Department
10:43 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported their neighbors do not clean up their dog’s poop and it is making the caller sick.
11:50 a.m. – A caller from Mulberry Drive reported being scammed over the phone for $14,000.
1:40 p.m. – A fruit vendor was contacted on Nevada City Highway for not having a city permit to sell the fruit, and was advised to close.
5:54 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject in the parking lot under the influence screaming at people that he has the “fire dope” and about the Grass Valley Police Department “Jr. Rangers.”
7:04 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported his girlfriend was in a business and her vehicle was taken out of the parking lot while she was in there. The female half called in on 911 and refused to give any further information and was uncooperative. The caller called again saying she knows where the suspect lives and her car will be there.
Nevada City Police Department
10:44 a.m. – A caller from New Mohawk Road reported the renter of her property is concerned about people living in an abandoned industrial building next to the property over the last few months. The renter observed concerning behavior from the individuals. An additional call back from the renter stated that the industrial building is renting out office spaces as apartments to about a dozen people.
10:46 a.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported they wanted a subject removed who was touching other patrons. They asked him to leave and he refused. The subject was agitated and the caller was not willing to leave him alone until law enforcement arrived.
9:45 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported the male subject who had been staying with her for a week needed to be removed. Both subjects were intoxicated. The caller advised they had crow bars around the house for safety.
11:25 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported an unknown subject threw something off the overpass that broke his windshield.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:54 a.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a subject hit his fence. The caller was not home; his neighbor had informed him.
10:02 a.m. – A caller from Silver Pine Drive reported a fox that was sick at the back of his property, laying on the ground and had been there since the night prior. On callback, the caller reported the fox had passed away in a box.
11:04 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported his friend lost his horse overnight, and it was possibly stolen. An additional caller reported his horse was stolen, threatened to “show us something” and disconnected.
12:27 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported the previous tenants son and girlfriend were squatting on her property for about a year. The subjects left a day before the caller arrived at the property and refused to pay any rent, and caused damage to the property. The caller wanted to inquire as to whether that qualified as elder abuse.
5:30 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a male subject screaming in the area for the past three minutes.
10:39 p.m. – A caller from Tammy Way reported juveniles smoking marijuana in the country club parking lot.
