Nevada County police blotter: Man yells about homeless taking over his town

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:33 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a man passed out with his head on a curb.

2:04 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and East Main Street reported a truck driver swerving, revving their engine and cutting off the caller.

2:15 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported being harassed by a man. The man was yelling about how he was tired about the homeless taking over his town.

4:02 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported that her daughter “was just physical with her.” The caller said a man was stopping her daughter from assaulting her. Dispatchers could hear the suspect yelling in the background.

4:25 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a transient camp. New tarps had been set up.

5:43 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a fanny pack. The pack had a gun inside it.

Saturday

12:14 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a man in a red Dodge Durango pulled up next to the caller and said he’d stab the caller with a knife. The caller saw a 6- to 9-inch knife.

12:14 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman passed out face down in some grass.

1:39 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of East Main Street reported people stealing propane tanks and electricity from a house. The thieves were making warming/cooking fires near the house.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:47 a.m. — A caller on Niels Meade Drive, near Knoll Top Drive, reported a loud group of “meth addicts” near the road’s end. The caller said the group was selling drugs.

1:20 p.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway, near Lindley Avenue, reported an angry juvenile in a lunchroom threatening violence against a school and fellow classmates.

5:44 p.m. — A caller on Day Road, near Highway 174, reported a man walked to the back of a residence and entered the basement. The caller was nervous about checking the area.

10:26 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way, near Solar Drive, reported seven to eight juveniles running in and out of an apartment. A woman was banging on a door, screaming and yelling.

Saturday

10:37 a.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive, near Brunswick Road, reported the theft of carpet and rugs from a yard.

3:13 p.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs and Newtown roads reported a bucket of human feces sitting outside.

3:47 p.m. — A caller on Magnolia Road reported money was taken from several bags inside a bathroom during a water polo match.

5:18 p.m. — A caller on Jayhawk Drive, near Falcon Loop, reported that someone kicked his car, stole the battery and took the keys.

6:12 p.m. — A caller on Tyler Foote Crossing Road, near Purdon Road, reported a woman screaming and talking to herself. The woman was violently swinging her arms. The woman was waiting for a ride and refused a ride to town.

6:39 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Auburn roads reported that people were nailing signs onto trees on the caller’s property. When the caller approached, the people grew threatening.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:47 p.m. — A caller at Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported a woman running down the highway. Officers found no one.

9:03 p.m. — A caller on Old Tunnel Road, near Brunswick Road, reported two men possibly trying to break into a building.

11:35 p.m. — A caller at Broad and Bridge streets reported an altercation and an unconscious person. The caller said one person had nunchucks in his hands. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Saturday

4:24 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street, near Mill Street, reported an unoccupied transient camp.

— Alan Riquelmy