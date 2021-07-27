Nevada County police blotter: Man who pulled over to use his phone pursued by angry homeowner with a gun

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:07 a.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported an ongoing issue with his neighbors across the street setting off fireworks in front of his house.

1:35 a.m. — A caller from Valley Oak Court, near Easy Street, reported that a couple living nearby, both of whom were intoxicated, were engaged in a possibly physical altercation. Sheriff’s deputies responded and the husband was cited for a violation of a protective order.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue, near Lazy Lane, reported the theft of a propane tank and battery from his food truck.

Noon — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near Rainier Road, reported a neighbor who was apparently upset about speeding cars in the neighborhood, and was threatening to shoot at passing vehicles with a .22-caliber firearm.





1:16 p.m. — A caller from Silver Leaf Drive, near Goldcone Drive, reported an internet scam that they claimed had cost them $2,000.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Donner Pass Road, off Interstate 80, reported that one of his neighbors had tapped into his well and was using his water with a hose that connected to a nearby greenhouse. The caller said that he was concerned that the neighbor was using the stolen water for a marijuana grow.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a man who had apparently pulled a gun on him and pursued him in his vehicle. The caller said that the altercation started after he had parked near the other man’s property to take a phone call, and the property owner took offense.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail, near Piper Lane, reported hearing a couple of gunshots in the area, adding that this has been an ongoing issue for months.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a road rage incident with another driver apparently following the caller all the way back to his residence.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a business. The caller said that there was trash all around the vehicle, and there appeared to be possibly illegal activity taking place in the area.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a homeless individual who was turning the store’s water on and off, refusing to leave, and harassing customers.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man who was yelling at his children in his car and threatening to beat them up. The caller added that the children did not appear to be wearing seat belts.

— Stephen Wyer