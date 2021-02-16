Nevada County police blotter: Man wants to return stolen items

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:48 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported a Social Security fraud call.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported the theft of prescriptions.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be a detective and asking for $3,000.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Race and Henderson streets reported a woman tried to break into a residence. She was admonished.

5:55 p.m. — Several callers from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a five-vehicle collision with no injuries.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported six people who said they worked for PG&E but were trying to sell items in the apartment complex. They could not be located.

Saturday

12:09 a.m. — A woman from the 900 block of West Main Street reported her roommates put her items outside and poured gasoline on some items.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Maryland Drive reported a burglary to a vehicle.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman stole a scarf and other items.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way reported a vehicle tipped over on its side in the road, with minor injuries reported.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported people dining inside a business. He said he calls this in every day and nothing has changed.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient claiming to have been robbed at knife point. He had given multiple different stories to staff and did not want to make a report to law enforcement.

9:35 p.m. — Several callers from Rockwood Drive reported a man and woman in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.

Sunday

1:10 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man called and said he wanted to return items he had stolen.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported the theft of an old postal delivery bicycle from the front porch.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported kicking out a woman who had several bags of possibly stolen items.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported hitting a pedestrian, who then walked away. The victim could not be located.

Monday

1:22 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported loud music and banging. At 2:31 a.m., the caller reported the neighbor had not stopped making noise. A warning was issued.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim of an assault in the 300 block of Bennett Street.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man tackled a woman to the ground and was grabbing her neck and choking her. They then both went into a store.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported an online fraud.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a man jumped their yard fence to try and get a new tire for his bicycle. No report was requested.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

2:25 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue Extension reported an intruder banging on the door who then left. He could not be located.

5:18 a.m. — A caller from Green Valley Road reported having heard four rifle shots from inside Lake of the Pines.

7:21 a.m. — A man from Brac Place reported a juvenile male assaulted him and tried to choke him to death. A report was taken.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported the theft of two firearms.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a man with a restraining order, who had just been released from jail, assaulted another man. A report was taken.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from Flying T Road reported a missing horse.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:57 a.m. — A caller from Gethsemane Street reported a theft from a toolbox in a vehicle the previous night.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a possible overdose with an unresponsive victim.

— Liz Kellar