Nevada County Police Blotter: Man wants to know who is using his shower

Grass Valley Police Department

2:26 a.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a male subject repeatedly pulling up next to his car while he was driving home and was trying to talk to him.

8:08 a.m. – A caller from LaMarque Court reported a male subject threatened him with a hammer because the caller was sleeping in his car in front of his parents’ house.

8:29 a.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported two males trying to fight in the intersection.

1:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported the phone wouldn’t work other than to call 911. The caller was advised to contact the phone company and the business to make sure the phone bill was paid.

1:23 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female took multiple tubs of ice cream and left.

3:20 p.m. – A caller from Wilson Street requested assistance regarding a neighbor’s generator that runs at night.

8:01 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a possible intoxicated driver in a vehicle swerving and driving at varying speeds.

Nevada City Police Department

9:09 a.m. – A caller from Lindley Avenue reported a burgundy Impala driving around in circles. The subject was a mechanic working on the vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – A caller from Deer Creek reported a subject laying near the creek on the trail that goes under the freeway. The caller thought he saw tarps and a sleeping bag.

6:02 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a subject pushing a shopping cart alongside the roadway who kept going halfway into the lane of traffic and vehicles were having to swerve.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:05 a.m. – A caller from Hutto Road reported that someone just took his car at gunpoint. The caller had been asleep in the vehicle.

7:48 a.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported someone left a pencil topper and a sock near his shower overnight. The caller wanted the sheriff’s office to install cameras to find the culprit that is using his shower. The caller was advised to install his own surveillance.

9:34 a.m. – A caller from Sierra Star Lane wanted to know if there had been any car accidents in Grass Valley since her partner didn’t make it to a doctors appointment.

11:37 a.m. – A caller from Shoshoni Trail Court reported a neighbor was there causing a disturbance over dogs and chickens. The subject was waving around a stick.

12:06 p.m. – A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road advised her car was stuck in the snow in the middle of the roadway.

1:29 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road requested help regarding pickup of a dove the caller inherited after a family member died.

2:39 p.m. – A caller from Sunset Mountain Place reported two male trespassers on the property. The subjects had been on the property before with other friends. Subjects were there to pick up money the caller said he didn’t owe.

2:44 p.m. – A caller from Puon Road reported a male pulled a gun on her and was in the house. The caller didn’t know the subject, who reportedly had a handgun.

5:51 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported he went outside of his residence and could hear a voice screaming, “What are you doing? Why are you doing that?”

7:22 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a pickup truck and another vehicle alongside the roadway that had been there for a while. The caller stated that one of the associated subjects mentioned running out of gas. The caller was concerned since they were still there, and the caller was unsure if they needed help or were suspect.

7:38 p.m. – A caller from Francis Drive was concerned for a neighbor’s dog as it was outside in the cold barking.

11:04 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported hearing shots in the area for over 15 minutes, about 10-12 shots total.

— Jennifer Nobles